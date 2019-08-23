6 Retail Companies Gurus Broadly Own

According to Aggregated Portfolio statistics, the three most-broadly-owned consumer discretionary retail stocks are Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) and Lowe's Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), while the three most-broadly-owned consumer staples retail stocks are Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) and Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT).

CNBC columnist Keris Lahiff said Friday morning that better-than-expected earnings from retailers "set the retail space ablaze." The SPDR S&P 500 Retail ETF (XRT) reached a five-day high of $40.16, up 2.44% from Monday's open of $39.20.

Two different types of retail

The retail sector contains two different types of companies: consumer discretionary retail and consumer staples retail. The former includes companies that retail nonessential goods like dresses, jewelry and name-brand shoes. Demand for such goods are sensitive to changes in the business cycle as consumers tend to cut down on nonessential expenses during economic downturns.

On the other hand, consumer staples retail includes companies that market essential goods like groceries, pharmaceutical products and everyday-use clothing and toiletries. Demand for such goods is not as sensitive to changes in the business cycle. Even during an economic downturn, consumers must still purchase the necessary goods for everyday life.

Most-broadly-held consumer discretionary retail stock: Amazon

Thirty-five gurus own shares of Amazon as of the June quarter, including Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B). The combined portfolio weight among gurus is 88.30%.

GuruFocus ranks the Seattle-based retail giant's profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive indicators, which include expanding profit margins and a three-year revenue growth rate that outperforms 86.83% of global competitors. Additionally, Amazon's business predictability ranks four stars out of five on consistent revenue and earnings growth over the past 10 years.

Berkshire owns 537,300 shares of Amazon as of quarter-end, up 11.17% from the prior quarter. Other gurus with holdings in Amazon include Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio).

