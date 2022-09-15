The 6 Richest Current U.S. Governors

John Konstantaras / AP

As executive branch members, state governors are responsible for many things -- like enacting new policies and programs for the general betterment of the public. They are also responsible for proposing budgets and changes in state taxes, just to name a few of their financial responsibilities.

Because it could give a glimpse or explanation of the financial condition of their state, people often wonder about their governor's financial habits and history. Here are the 6 richest U.S. governors currently serving.

6. Jared Polis (Colorado)

Net Worth: $400 million

Polis began his political career as a representative for the 2nd congressional district of Colorado. He was also on the State Board of Education where he helped raise the pay of teachers, before becoming the governor of Colorado in 2019.

5. Jim Justice (West Virginia)

Net Worth: $450 million

Aside from his governorship, Justice has had a slew of business ventures throughout his life. Not only was he the CEO and president of 102 different companies, but he also saved his father's coal mine business from its new owners' neglect in 2015 and started Justice Family Farms in 1977, which farms more than 50,000 acres of corn, wheat, and soybeans.

4. Glenn Youngkin (Virginia)

Net Worth: $470 million

When he was a young man, Youngkin got a job and helped raise money for the household after his father lost his. After getting his MBA at Harvard Business School, he spent 25 years at the investment firm The Carlyle Group, where he worked to the top and helped it become one of the biggest investment firms in the world. He became governor of Virginia in January of 2022.

3. Doug Burgum (North Dakota)

Net Worth: $1.1 billion

Burgum made a name for himself in the tech industry by leading Great Plains Software from a small start-up in 1983 to a well-known software company to later get purchased by Microsoft in 2001. He also later became senior vice president of Microsoft from 2001 to 2007. He was elected for his first term in 2016 and reelected in 2020.

2. Gretchen Whitmer (Michigan)

Net Worth: 2.5 billion

Before beginning her term in 2019, Whitmer was a state representative from 2001 to 2006 and then in the Michigan Senate all the way to 2015. She's also an educator, attorney and former prosecutor.

1. J.B. Pritzker (Illinois)

Net Worth: 3.6 billion

Before he became governor of Illinois in January of 2019, Pritzker ran the popular non-profit business incubator 1871 in Chicago. Since its creation, Chicago has become recognized as one of the top 10 technology start-up hubs in the world.

Methodology: All net worth sources from celebritynetworth.com, idolnetworth.com, networthandsalary.com and thisnation.com and are accurate as of 9/15/2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 6 Richest Current U.S. Governors