6 River Systems co-founder on the state of warehouse robots

Brian Heater
·7 min read

Robots have conquered ProMat. The supply chain and logistics show is a kind of perfect microcosm of where the industry is heading. Many of the show’s main attractions have moved from center stage to the physical margins of the show floor, while competitors like 6 River Systems and Locus grab the spotlight -- my interviews with both happened in conference areas located on the second floor of their massive booths.

Among other things, this proved an ideal setting for speaking with founders and executives of some of the space’s biggest players. Jerome Dubois ticks both of those boxes as the co-founder of 6 River Systems, and he now serves as VP of Shopify Logistics, following the e-commerce giant’s 2019 acquisition of the robotics firm.

We spoke about the role of Amazon in the company’s foundation and what the future looks like for robotic picking and interoperability.

TC: What is the 6 River story?

JD: I’ve been in the industry for 25 years. Got my start on the software side, so warehouse management systems — [at] a company called Yantra, which is now a part of IBM. I joined Kiva in 2008, was there through the acquisition. I was [Locus CEO Rick Faulk’s] predecessor and Bruce Welty was my customer. I’m the one who told Bruce that "we’re shutting your systems down."

Small worlds inside of small worlds.

Yeah. But we have a ton of respect for that team. We’re the two leaders in this space, between Locus and us. Fetch is probably a distant third after that.

Both you and Fetch were acquired.

Yeah. We were acquired in 2019. Fetch was acquired [in 2021].

Why was that the right move? Had you considered IPO'ing or moving in a different direction?

In 2019, when we were raising money, we were doing well, we were going. But Spotify presents itself and says, "Hey, we’re interested in investing in the space. We want to build out a logistics network. We need technology like yours to make it happen. We’ve got the right team; you know about the space. Let’s see if this works out." What we’ve been able to do is leverage a tremendous amount of investment from Shopify to grow the company. We were about 120 employees at 30 sites. We’re at 420 employees now and over 110 sites globally.

Amazon buys Kiva and cuts off third-party access to their robots. That must have been a discussion you had with Shopify.

Up front. "If that’s what the plan is, we’re not interested." We had a strong positive trajectory; we had strong investors. Everyone was really bullish on it. That’s not what it’s been. It’s been the opposite. We’ve been run independently from Shopify. We continue to invest and grow the business.

From a business perspective, I understand Amazon’s decision to cut off access and give itself a leg up. What’s in it for Shopify if anyone can still deploy your robots?

Shopify’s mantra is very different from Amazon. I’m responsible for Shopify’s logistics. Shopify is the brand behind the brand, so they have a relationship with merchants and the customers. They want to own a relationship with the merchant. It’s about building the right tools and making it easier for the merchant to succeed. Supply chain is a huge issue for lots of merchants. To sell the first thing, they have to fulfill the first thing, so Shopify is making it easier for them to print off a shipping label. Now, if you’ve got to do 100 shipping letters a day, you’re not going to do that by yourself. You want us to fulfill it for you, and Shopify built out a fulfillment network using a lot of third parties, and our technology is the backbone of the warehouse.

Your technology was built for brownfield structures.

That’s correct. We can go in and just implement with the technology. We can go into existing customer warehouses without having to change anything. That allows for a very quick implementation timeframe. That’s one of the big advantages. We get to that double productivity in a matter of weeks, as opposed to having to wipe out a building and start fresh with a new system.

But if they want to go greenfield, you can start from scratch and actually build around the technology.

That’s right. Maybe 10% of our install base is greenfield.

Watching you — Locus or Fetch — you’re more or less maintaining a form factor. Obviously Amazon is diversifying. For many of these customers, I imagine the ideal robot is something that’s not only mobile and autonomous, but also actually does the picking itself. Is this something you’re exploring?

Most of the AMR (autonomous mobile robot) scene has gotten to a point where the hardware is commoditized. The robots are generally pretty reliable. Some are maybe higher quality than others, but what matters the most is the workflows that are being enacted by these robots. The big thing that’s differentiating Locus and us is, we actually come in with predefined workflows that do a specific kind of work. It’s not just a generic robot that comes in and does stuff. So you can integrate it into your workflow very quickly, because it knows you want to do a batch pick and sortation. It knows that you want to do discreet order picking. Those are all workflows that have been predefined and prefilled in the solution.

With respect to the solving of the grabbing and picking, I’ve been on the record for a long time saying it’s a really hard problem. I’m not sure picking in e-comm or out of the bin is the right place for that solution. If you think about the infrastructure that’s required to solve going into an aisle and grabbing a pink shirt versus a blue shirt in a dark aisle, using robots. It doesn’t work very well, currently. That’s why goods to person makes more sense in that environment. If you try to use arms, a Kiva-like solution or a shuttle-type solution, where the inventory is being brought to a station and the lighting is there, then I think arms are going to be effective there.

Are these the kinds of problems you invest R&D in?

Not the picking side. In the world of total addressable market -- the industry as a whole, between Locus, us, Fetch and others — is at maybe 5% penetration. I think there’s plenty of opportunity for us to go and implement a lot of our technology in other places. I also think the logical expansion is around the case and pallet operations.

Interoperability is an interesting conversation. No one makes robots for every use case. If you want to get near full autonomous, you’re going to have a lot of different robots.

We are not going to be a fit for 100% of the picks in the building. For the 20% that we’re not doing, you still leverage all the goodness of our management consoles, our training and that kind of stuff, and you can extend out with [the mobile fulfillment application]. And it’s not just picking. It’s receiving, it’s put away and whatever else. It’s the first step for us, in terms of proving wall-to-wall capabilities.

What does interoperability look like beyond that?

We do system interoperability today. We interface with automation systems all the time, out in the field. That’s an important part of interoperability. We’re passing important messages on how big a box we need to build and in what sequence it needs to be built.

When you’re independent, you’re focused on getting to portability. Does that pressure change when you’re acquired by a Shopify?

I think the difference with Shopify is it allows us to think more long-term, in terms of doing what the right thing is, without having the pressure of investors. That was one of the benefits. We are delivering lots of longer-term software bets.

Recommended Stories

  • Disney's New AI Revolution: Disney Unveils Emotionally Intelligent Robots to Captivate Audiences and Redefine Theme Park Magic

    Exciting news emerged from the annual South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, as Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development Inc. presented its latest creation — a sensational robot that uses motion-capture data to create lifelike performances with an emotional impact. The revolutionary technology offers Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) a new way to bring its beloved characters to life, showcasing their unique personalities and creating unforgettable experiences for theme park guests. Disney

  • 5 great new iPhone features that are hidden in iOS 16.4

    iOS 16.4 is launching next week with a handful of new features. While you already know this update is set to bring 30+ emojis, web-push … The post 5 great new iPhone features that are hidden in iOS 16.4 appeared first on BGR.

  • Dealing with annoying spam texts on iPhone might be easier than you think

    Spam calls, emails and texts are something that plague many of us, but there is an easy way to deal with it.

  • Top EV Rival Testing What Could Be a Tesla Killer

    You've got robots serving as security guards and Ford patented plans for a vehicle that is so wired that it could autonomously hit the road if the owner falls behind on the payments. Well, Hyundai is on the case. The South Korean automaker recently announced its automatic charging robot (ARC), which can plug a cable into an EV's charging port and remove it once the job is done.

  • TikTok chief admits Chinese parent company has access to data

    TikTok’s chief executive has admitted that users' data can be accessed by its Chinese parent company as it battles a potential ban in the United States.

  • Metaverse is just VR, admits Meta, as it lobbies against 'arbitrary' network fee

    Meta, the self-styled "metaverse company" formerly known as Facebook, has taken on a novel role de-hyping the virtual world technology its founder bet the farm on just a few short years ago. No, it hasn't announced another pivot -- rather it's been forced to dial down the multicolored metaverse hype as it lobbies against a proposal pushed by European mobile network operators who want regional lawmakers to force major content providers (i.e. The telcos' complaints about their (relative) poverty (vs tech giants) is obviously controversial but does appear to have bent ears in Brussels: In February, EU lawmakers announced an exploratory consultation on the future of network funding.

  • US sent ‘hunt-forward’ team to Albania in wake of Iranian cyberattacks

    Iran targeted Albanian networks in July and September, forcing offline key government services including the Total Information Management System.

  • Today’s deals: $99 AirPods, rare AirTag sale, $4 smart plugs, Ninja blenders, more

    Friday’s top tech deals include so many sales that our readers are going to go nuts for. AirPods start at just $99 right now, and … The post Today’s deals: $99 AirPods, rare AirTag sale, $4 smart plugs, Ninja blenders, more appeared first on BGR.

  • China's top three smartphone makers allow inter-device data transfer in battle against Apple amid sluggish sales

    China's top three domestic smartphone companies - Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi - have reached an agreement that will allow users to transfer data between their branded devices, an alliance that could challenge Apple's popularity in the country. Owners of smartphones from Beijing-based Xiaomi and Guangdong-based Vivo and Oppo will be able to move system and app data seamlessly to a new handset belonging to any of these brands, the companies announced on Wednesday on their respective Weibo accounts. Whil

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Friday — save up to 50%

    Snag a bestselling inflatable kayak for half off, a massively popular TV for $90 and more great savings.

  • Amazon's secret device page is bursting with hidden tech deals — up to 50% off

    Snap up the Fire HD 8 tablet for only $70, the Echo Show 8 for $55 off and more steals.

  • Apple’s blazing-fast M2 MacBook Pro is $150 off

    Apple’s latest lineup of MacBook Pro laptops is by far the most powerful crop of portable computers that the company has ever created. And now, … The post Apple’s blazing-fast M2 MacBook Pro is $150 off appeared first on BGR.

  • TikTok US hearing: Chinese media, netizens slam 'paranoid' lawmakers as ByteDance fights app ban

    Chinese media, scholars and netizens criticised US politicians and expressed sympathy towards TikTok's CEO Chew Shou Zi, who was grilled by American lawmakers on the popular app's Chinese ties during a nearly six-hour congressional testimony in Washington on Thursday. An article published by the Global Times, a daily tabloid affiliated with the People's Daily, described the House hearing as a "political smearing carnival". "Most of the congresspeople, especially the Republicans, had no intention

  • Samsung SSDs and memory cards are up to 54 percent off at Amazon

    You can grab Samsung SSDs and microSDs at a discount right now from Amazon if you're looking for some storage products for your computers, consoles or mobile devices.

  • Sony’s March Madness Deal Saves You More Than $1,000 Off a Big-Screen TV

    From 4K TVs to home entertainment bundles, the tech brand has discounted a big set of gear online

  • Subaru's STI Could Become STe, Y'know, For Electric Vehicles

    Depending on who you ask, an STI is either something you get after a regrettable Tinder hookup, or one of the most important names in the auto enthusiast world. Subaru’s STI models are legendary for bringing rally-inspired performance to the streets. Even enthusiasts who have no interest in owning one still have to respect the badge. And yet, as Subaru looks to electrify its lineup, the STI name may be on the chopping block, replaced by STe.

  • The 5 best tech deals you can find today — Amazon, Apple, Tozo and more are up to 50% off

    Snap a bestselling smart watch at a $70 discount, an Echo Show for just $75 (almost half off!) and more.

  • Huawei touts camera on latest premium smartphone without 5G

    Huawei Technologies on Thursday continued to press ahead against U.S. pressure by launching a new smartphone with a price starting at 4,488 yuan ($658), which it promised has a top end camera though it would only be able to use 4G. Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer arm, spent almost an hour presenting Huawei's self-developed XMAGE camera, now on the flagship after Leica moved its partnership to rival phonemaker Xiaomi Corp last year, at a Chinese language-only event in Shanghai. Those controls cut off Huawei's supply of chips from U.S. companies and its access to U.S. technology tools to design its own chips and have them manufactured by partners.

  • Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, Shark robot vacuums, March Madness TV deals, more

    The top tech deals of the day on Thursday include some great offers that we haven’t seen in a very long time. Apple’s AirPods Pro … The post Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, Shark robot vacuums, March Madness TV deals, more appeared first on BGR.

  • 'Best little soundbar': Amazon's bestselling model is down to $37

    If you find yourself opting into closed captions more often than not, you might need this in your life.