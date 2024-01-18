6 Santa Rosa high school students arrested in alleged gang stabbing

(KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department arrested six high school students for allegedly participating in a gang-related stabbing and attempted homicide of a man riding his bike through Bellevue Ranch Park.

On Jan. 11, the victim was riding his bike in the area of 2645 Arrowhead Drive around 3:45 p.m. when he saw a group of about 15 juveniles in the park, police said. The victim and the juveniles engaged each other with “confrontational language” before the group started chasing the biker as he tried to ride away.

When the group caught up with the victim on the 2100 block of Bellevue Ranch Road, police said six of the 15 juveniles “brutally assaulted” the victim and stole his bike. Police found that the victim had been stabbed with a knife 8-10 times including on the side of the neck parallel to his spinal column.

Police said several community members reported the assault including one who drove their car towards the group yelling at them to stop. This caused the group to scatter in different directions with some getting into a nearby vehicle and being driven out of the area.

First responders rushed the victim to a hospital for treatment, and he was released. His injuries are no longer considered life-threatening, officials said.

Police said surveillance footage of the assault showed four of the suspects get in a car in the Elsie Allen High School parking lot. All six of the suspects were current or former students at Elsie Allen High School, police said. The suspects are between 15 and 17 years old.

Over a five-hour surveillance operation, police said they were able to arrest five of the suspects without incident. One of the 16-year-old suspects was allegedly found to have a disassembled gun in his backpack and police said they found a 3D printer and additional gun parts at his home. The sixth suspect was already in custody at Juvenile Hall on unrelated charges, police said.

Police seized several knives, gang paraphernalia, clothing and electronic devices from each of the suspects’ residences. The knives are undergoing testing to see if any were used in the assault.

All of the suspects were booked into Juvenile Hall on charges of attempted murder, robbery, participation in a criminal street gang and gang enhancement. One of the suspects was also charged with several gun-related charges.

Police said due to the previous records of the suspects, including the alleged involvement in the homicide of Felix Vargas in June 2023, they believe they are deeply affiliated with a street gang.

The investigation is ongoing.

