6 scenic homes beside rivers

Embudo, New Mexico

House

This three-bedroom home on the Rio Grande comes with its own beach and mountain views. The 1998 adobe-style house, designed by Greg Allegretti, incorporates the site's original log cabin and includes four fireplaces, a screened sleeping porch, and two main bedroom suites, one with a dressing room and one with a soaking tub.

House

The 2.6-acre property has stands of cottonwood, fruit trees, lawns, patios, an outbuilding, two private wells, and surface irrigation rights. $1,950,000. Victoria Markley, Sotheby's International Realty/Santa Fe, (505) 927-3229.

South Berwick, Maine

House

The floor-to-ceiling windows of this six-bedroom home overlook the con-fluence of the Salmon Falls and Great Works rivers and its rich wildlife. The extensively renovated 1840s timber-frame farmhouse has an open kitchen and living area, a passively cooled wine cellar, a media room, a workshop, and a main suite with soaking tub and walk-through closet.

House

The 6.6-acre landscaped property includes a detached barn with three garage bays and a two-bedroom guest quarters with kitchenette. $4,850,000. Anne Erwin, Sotheby's International Realty, (207) 370-5406.

Weston, Connecticut

House

This 252-year-old gristmill turned five-bedroom home was powered by the Saugatuck River. The Coley Mill house features the original exposed-beam ceilings and posts, hardwood floors, and fireplace, a screened porch, a chef's kitchen with island, and a separate two-bay garage with an overhead one-bedroom apartment.

House

The old millrace runs near the house, and the 2.5-acre wooded property is landscaped with lawns, country gardens, and a natural-rock swimming pool. $2,200,000. Genevieve Schettino, Brown Harris Stevens/Luxury Portfolio International, (203) 604-5270.

Fort Myers, Florida

House

Set on the banks of the Caloosahatchee, this four-bedroom contemporary home is part of the boating community Town and River. The house has 12-foot ceilings, a fitness room, a media room with surround sound and wet bar, and a kitchen with island, wine cooler, and walk-in pantry.

House

The lot includes a negative-edge pool with infinity-edge spa, sculpted waterfall, and slide; a lanai with kitchen and grill; and a boat dock. $4,750,000. Kevin Kuehl, William Raveis Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (239) 207-6792.

Nyack, New York

House

The four-bedroom Victorian known as the Green House overlooks the Hudson River, with water views from two floors. Completely restored inside and out, the circa-1874 former farmhouse features the original decorated coffered ceilings, two ornate wood-burning fireplaces, carved-wood staircase, and cherrywood floors; a French country kitchen with chef's appliances; a formal dining room; and a covered front porch.

House

The lot includes a stone patio and terraced gardens with specimen trees. $1,039,000. Nancy Swaab, Ellis Sotheby's International Realty, (845) 641-6583.

Mahomet, Illinois

House

This two-bedroom log cabin sits beside the Sangamon River. The house has wood-paneled ceilings and walls, hardwood floors, central air and heat, two cast-iron fireplaces, an open kitchen and living room, a primary bedroom with spa tub and balcony with river views, an enclosed porch, and a full basement with laundry, double sinks, and flex room.

House

The 5.9-acre gated forest lot includes lawns, decorative stone landscaping, a shed, and parking for two cars. $439,500. Brian Hannon, RE/MAX Realty, (217) 202-0920.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

