Jan. 21—GOSHEN — Relatives of a 26-year-old who was shot outside a Goshen apartment in 2020 are dissatisfied with the six-year sentence given to his killer.

Reynaldo Marin, 22, was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison followed by three years on probation after admitting that he fatally shot a man outside his apartment almost two years ago. He was charged with reckless homicide in the March 3, 2020, death of Jordan Garcia.