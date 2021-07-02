All 6 SF Targets reducing operating hours due to spike in crime

TechCrunch

Primary care company One Medical has apologized after it sent out an email that exposed hundreds of customers' email addresses. The email sent out by One Medical on Wednesday asked to "verify your email," but one email seen by TechCrunch had more than 980 email addresses copied on the email. The cause: One Medical did not use the blind carbon copy (bcc:) field to mass email its customers, which would have hidden their email addresses from each other.