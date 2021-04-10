6 shot in gang-related Fort Worth shooting, including innocent bystanders, police say

Six people were shot Friday night in south Fort Worth when the occupants of two cars on the Southwest Loop 820 freeway started shooting at each other, including at least two people who were innocent bystanders, police said.

One person was critically injured and five suffered injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

One of the victims was a woman in a separate vehicle who was hit with a stray bullet, police said. Another was a man who was inside of his home on the freeway service road when he was struck by a bullet. The conditions of these two people were unclear.

The suspects weren’t known as of Saturday morning.

The incident is believed to be gang-related, according to police.

The incident was reported around 10:10 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of eastbound Southwest Loop 820, according to a police call log.

The caller stated she heard several gunshots near her house and one went through the window and struck her husband in the arm, the call log shows. More than 35 units responded through Friday night and Saturday morning.

The gang unit is leading the investigation.