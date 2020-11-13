6 shot, including 2 officers, at nightclub in North Carolina

Gunfire erupted at a nightclub in Gastonia, North Carolina, late Thursday, leaving six people wounded, including two officers, police said.

Police in Gastonia said two officers were off-duty at a club when the shooting broke out at about 11 p.m. at the Remedies Nightclub, about 30 minutes west of Charlotte, NBC affiliate WCNC reported.

Image: The scene of a shooting that left 6 wounded, including two officers at a nightclub in Gastonia, NC. (WCNC)

Authorities did not specify the cause of the altercation, but the two officers intervened and tried to break it up, which escalated into a shooting that left them with nonfatal injuries, police said.

Four other victims sustained nonfatal injuries and were treated at a nearby hospital, according to police.

Two suspects were arrested following the shooting, police said. Both were charged with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, according to police.