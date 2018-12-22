6 Signs You’re Thinking About College Funding the Wrong Way

A higher education can cost a small fortune, even in-state at a publicly funded school. If you're worried about helping your kids get through college or are trying to plan your own education affordably, you're not alone. Just know that there are smart ways to think about college funding and some not-so-smart ways.

These six signs indicate you're thinking about funding an education the wrong way. If any apply to you, step back and reconsider the path you're on before you sign up for decades of debt service that you don't really need.

No. 1: You're saving for your kids' college, but your retirement is not on track

As a parent, you're used to sacrificing for your children. But the one thing you should absolutely not sacrifice for the sake of your children's college educations is your own retirement. The cold, hard truth is that there are several ways to pay for an education, but once you stop drawing a paycheck, your sources of funding to cover your own costs get really limited, really quickly.

Think of it this way: On one hand, if you don't save enough for your retirement, you risk becoming a financial burden on your kids as they're trying to take care of their own kids. On the other hand, if you reach retirement and find you have more than you need, you can always give money tax-free to your kids to help accelerate the payback of any school debts they may face.

No. 2: You're taking out loans without a clear income plan to repay them

The college experience can be wonderful, but borrowing money just for the sake of having that experience is a terrible idea. Student loans cannot be discharged in most bankruptcies, and even your Social Security checks in retirement can be garnished to pay those bills.

An often-discussed rule of thumb with student loans is that your total student debt should not exceed what you reasonably expect to earn with your degree in your first year after graduation. Even that can be pushing it, particularly if you don't expect a high wage after you're done with school.

If you don't have a field in mind when you enter college, that's fine. But that also means you shouldn't take out a loan just to explore your possibilities.

No. 3: You're ignoring community colleges for core courses