6 Simple Steps to Getting Approved for a New Credit Card

Ryan Tronier
·7 min read

Advertiser Disclosure: At Slickdeals, we work hard to find the best deals. Some products in our articles are from partners who may provide us with compensation, but this doesn’t change our opinions.

Even if you’re relatively new to credit, figuring out how to apply for a credit card likely doesn’t sound too difficult. But there’s a lot more that goes into the process than you might think, especially if you want to get the right credit card for you.

Here’s how to get a credit card the right way in six steps, as well as what you can do to improve your odds of qualifying.

How to Apply for a Credit Card in 6 Steps

Whether you’re getting a credit card to build your credit history, earn rewards or whatever else, here are some clear steps to take.

1. Check Your Credit Score

When you get approved for a credit card, you enter into a credit relationship with the card issuer. As a result, issuers will run a credit check to determine how likely you are to repay whatever debts you incur with the account. This credit check is often referred to as a hard pull.

Your credit score is a three-digit number that represents the overall health of your credit history. If you’re brand new to credit, you have a limited history or your credit score is poor, it can be difficult to get approved for some of the best credit cards on the market.

That said, there are some cards that are more targeted to people with lower credit scores and thin credit profiles. Check your credit score with services like Experian to get an idea of where you stand. Based on what you see, focus your search on cards that fit your credit range.

2. Determine Your Spending Habits

Not all credit cards offer rewards, but if you’re comparing cards that do, you may see varying rewards rates. For example, some cards like the Citi® Double Cash Card, from our partner Citi, offer a flat rewards rate on everything, while others like the Chase Freedom Flex℠ Card provide bonus rewards on certain spending categories.

Checking how much you spend in different areas over the last few months can give you an idea of which card can give you the most bang for your buck.

That said, also consider your preferences. For example, if you prefer simplicity over making the most of your purchases, a card with a flat rewards rate may be a better fit for you than a card with a tiered rewards system.

3. Decide What Type of Credit Card You Want

There are thousands of credit cards in the U.S., and they’re broken down into roughly eight different categories, including:

  • Cash-back credit cards: These cards offer cash rewards on every purchase you make.

  • Travel rewards credit cards: You’ll earn points or miles that you can use to book travel. You can earn general travel rewards or points or miles with a specific hotel brand or airline.

  • Business credit cards: If you’re a small business owner, these cards typically come with rewards, higher credit limits, business-specific perks and a way to separate your personal and business expenses.

  • Balance transfer credit cards: If you have high-interest debt on a credit card, you can transfer it to one of these cards and pay it down with an introductory 0% APR promotion (though there’s also typically a balance transfer fee from 3% to 5%).

  • Low-interest credit cards: With these cards, you’ll either get an introductory 0% APR promotion on purchases or a low ongoing interest rate.

  • Student credit cards: These cards are designed for college students and often offer rewards, but you’ll still need income and possibly at least some experience with credit to get approved.

  • Secured credit cards: They function like traditional credit cards but require a security deposit — typically equal to your credit limit — to get approved. They’re best for people who are new to credit or have a poor credit score. There are some unsecured credit cards for people with bad credit, but many of them charge exorbitant fees and interest.

  • Store credit cards: These cards are co-branded with a specific retailer and typically offer benefits with that specific retailer. Depending on the card, though, you may or may not be able to use it anywhere else.

Take some time to think about your goals and general preferences to decide which type of card is the best fit for you.

4. Find Out if You Pre-Qualify

Some credit card issuers have a pre-qualification tool that allows you to see what your chances are of getting approved. This process typically doesn’t require a hard credit check, so it won’t affect your credit score.

Note, however, that just because you’re pre-qualified, it doesn’t mean approval is guaranteed. When you officially apply, the card issuer will still run a hard credit check and make its decision based on the information it finds.

5. Prepare Required Materials

In most cases, you don’t need to put together any documentation to apply for a credit card. However, you should take a look at your pay stubs and other income sources to make sure you include all of your income on the application. Also, be ready to provide other personal information, including your Social Security number, address, contact information and more. If you’re applying for a business credit card, you may also need to provide your employer identification number (EIN), revenue and expenses.

6. Apply Online

Some credit card issuers may allow you to apply over the phone or in-person at your local branch. But the fastest way to get approved for a credit card is to visit the financial institution’s website and apply online. The process takes just a few minutes, and you’ll typically get a response within seconds after you submit your application.

Approval Tips if You’re Worried You Won’t Qualify

If you don’t have a strong credit profile, you may be wondering what your chances are of getting approved for a card. Unfortunately, it’s difficult to say because credit card issuers don’t disclose their eligibility criteria publicly. However, here are some tips for improving your chances of getting your next credit card.

  • Improve your credit: If your credit isn’t in great shape, consider working on improving it before you apply for a new account. Check your credit report to see which areas need work and address them as quickly as possible.

  • Apply within your credit range: Rewards credit cards are appealing, but most of them require good or excellent credit (that’s a FICO credit score of 670 or higher). If your credit isn’t quite there yet, focus on cards that market to people who are working on building their credit.

  • Don’t give up: If you’ve had a credit card application declined recently, it can be easy to take it personally or get discouraged. In some cases, you may be able to call and ask them to reconsider. If they won’t, just because one card issuer denied you, it doesn’t mean all of them will. While it’s best to avoid applying for multiple credit cards in a short period, don’t be afraid to apply again in the future.

As you follow these steps and consider these tips, you’ll be in a better position to apply for and get the credit card you want to have.

The best rewards credit cards are a great way to get extra value out of purchases you need to make anyway. But they don’t work to your advantage if you use them the wrong way. It’s essential to pay off your balances every month. Otherwise you’ll waste a ton of money on high interest fees. And you risk damaging your credit scores.

Related Articles

While we work hard on our research, we do not always provide a complete listing of all available offers from credit-card companies and banks. And because offers can change, we cannot guarantee that our information will always be up to date, so we encourage you to verify all the terms and conditions of any financial product before you apply.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stimulus Update: Americans Will See More Stimulus Money in Their Bank Accounts Tomorrow

    This week, some Americans eager for more stimulus money will get their wish. Payments will be deposited into bank accounts on Oct. 15, 2021 for one of the key types of financial assistance made available by the American Rescue Plan Act. The payments that are being delivered on Oct. 15 are going to eligible parents and will come as a result of the expansion of the Child Tax Credit authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.

  • The Most Important Credit Move You're Probably Not Making

    You pay your bills on time, never carry a credit card balance, and never borrow more than you need to. It seems like the foundation for an excellent credit score, but then you apply for a loan or a credit card and get denied. Is your credit score based on the right information?

  • You Could Be a Millionaire and Not Realize It—Here's How to Find Out

    There's more than one type of millionaire—and you just might be one of them.

  • Walgreens paid a $100M 'innovation fee' to team with Theranos, its ex-CFO said at Elizabeth Holmes' trial

    Walgreens was such a believer in the blood testing startup and the profits it promised that the drug store chain invested $140 million overall in Theranos, but only $40 million in return for equity in the company, its former CFO said at Elizabeth Holmes' trial.

  • After a 71% profit, this investor just got out of oil and is putting everything into this commodity instead

    TankerTracker's Sam Madani talks to MarketWatch about why he cashed out of oil and has gone 100% on this increasingly scarce commodity.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague

    For example, Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the two largest digital currencies by market value, have galloped higher by 8,640% and 28,970%, respectively, over the trailing five-year period. Cryptocurrency investors are excited about the potential for blockchain technology to revolutionize payments and possibly even improve other aspects of life, such as supply chains. For instance, Ethereum's blockchain is core to the success of decentralized finance (DeFi) -- a financially focused blockchain utilizing smart contracts that'll bypass traditional financial intermediaries that can slow or deny transactions.

  • Many Homeowners Think Insurance Protects Them Against These 7 Things -- but They're Wrong

    The safe move is to know what's not covered by homeowners insurance and to buy additional coverage where needed.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Attorneys for Murdaugh housekeeper’s heirs want to question banker over missing $4.3M

    Did Hampton banker Chad Westendorf act properly in overseeing $4.3 million in insurance proceeds that disappeared?

  • Bitcoin Could Cause Another Financial Crisis, BOE Official Warns

    Another day, another government official warning that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could cause big, big problems. In a speech Wednesday, a senior member of the U.K. central bank likened the rapid growth of crypto assets to the subprime mortgage-backed security market before its meltdown in 2008, which was the catalyst for the 2008-09 financial crisis. Jon Cunliffe, a deputy governor of the Bank of England in charge of financial stability, said that crypto technologies offer the prospect of “radical improvements” in finance, but that their current applications are now a financial stability concern.

  • Yogi Berra Quotes Investors Can Live By

    Baseball legend Yogi Berra was wise, in his own muddled way, about more than just sports. His words hold truth in life – and in investing. Here are three lessons any investor can glean from famous Yogi Berra quotes.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Dogecoin

    From a joke coin to a meme coin, here's why investors may want to give a serious look at Dogecoin.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.

  • 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jim Cramer’s investment philosophy, and go directly to read the 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today. Jim Cramer is an American investor and media personality. He is a former hedge fund manager and […]

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 40% Upside in These 2 Stocks

    Stuck for fresh investing inspiration? You’re not alone. Plenty of uncertainty lingers on Wall Street as we head into 2022. Inflation is up, the job market remains stuck in an ugly combination of stubborn unemployment and record-high levels of job openings, all while Congress and the Biden Administration are looking less and less capable of passing a set of aggressive spending plans. Writing from JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic acknowledges the headwinds but thinks there are p

  • Bill Gates’ 10 Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill Gates’ investment philosophy and go directly to read Bill Gates’ 5 Dividend Stocks. William Henry Gates, more commonly known as Bill Gates, is an American businessman, investor, software developer, author, philanthropist, and the founder […]

  • Peru’s Sol Hits 10-Week High as Leftist President Leans Center

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru’s currency breached a key level and is heading toward its strongest since President Pedro Castillo came to office two months ago, as the former union leader takes an increasingly moderate stance.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leaving Buenos AiresThe sol ralli

  • Vietnam carmaker Vinfast eyes start of U.S. deliveries in late 2022, CEO says

    Vietnamese automaker Vinfast will begin taking pre-orders in the U.S. market for its VF e35 and e36 electric SUVs in the first half of 2022 and expects to begin delivering them by the end of the year, global Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller said. "It's still early to make any sales predictions, but VinFast will unveil two of our latest EV models, which are VF e35 and VF e36, at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show this November, thus marking our official introduction to the American market," he said in an email to Reuters. The company expects to begin delivering its first EVs in Vietnam starting in December, said Lohscheller, a former Volkswagen and Opel executive who was named to his position at Vinfast in July.

  • Auction of 'The One' — L.A.'s biggest new mansion — delayed amid allegations of a power grab

    A foreclosure auction of a lavish L.A. mansion is delayed as a billionaire lender is accused of trying to leave other debt holders out in the cold.

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.