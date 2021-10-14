6 Simple Steps to Getting Approved for a New Credit Card

Advertiser Disclosure: At Slickdeals, we work hard to find the best deals. Some products in our articles are from partners who may provide us with compensation, but this doesn’t change our opinions.

Even if you’re relatively new to credit, figuring out how to apply for a credit card likely doesn’t sound too difficult. But there’s a lot more that goes into the process than you might think, especially if you want to get the right credit card for you.

Here’s how to get a credit card the right way in six steps, as well as what you can do to improve your odds of qualifying.

How to Apply for a Credit Card in 6 Steps

Whether you’re getting a credit card to build your credit history, earn rewards or whatever else, here are some clear steps to take.

1. Check Your Credit Score

When you get approved for a credit card, you enter into a credit relationship with the card issuer. As a result, issuers will run a credit check to determine how likely you are to repay whatever debts you incur with the account. This credit check is often referred to as a hard pull.

Your credit score is a three-digit number that represents the overall health of your credit history. If you’re brand new to credit, you have a limited history or your credit score is poor, it can be difficult to get approved for some of the best credit cards on the market.

That said, there are some cards that are more targeted to people with lower credit scores and thin credit profiles. Check your credit score with services like Experian to get an idea of where you stand. Based on what you see, focus your search on cards that fit your credit range.

2. Determine Your Spending Habits

Not all credit cards offer rewards, but if you’re comparing cards that do, you may see varying rewards rates. For example, some cards like the Citi® Double Cash Card, from our partner Citi, offer a flat rewards rate on everything, while others like the Chase Freedom Flex℠ Card provide bonus rewards on certain spending categories.

Checking how much you spend in different areas over the last few months can give you an idea of which card can give you the most bang for your buck.

That said, also consider your preferences. For example, if you prefer simplicity over making the most of your purchases, a card with a flat rewards rate may be a better fit for you than a card with a tiered rewards system.

3. Decide What Type of Credit Card You Want

There are thousands of credit cards in the U.S., and they’re broken down into roughly eight different categories, including:

Take some time to think about your goals and general preferences to decide which type of card is the best fit for you.

4. Find Out if You Pre-Qualify

Some credit card issuers have a pre-qualification tool that allows you to see what your chances are of getting approved. This process typically doesn’t require a hard credit check, so it won’t affect your credit score.

Note, however, that just because you’re pre-qualified, it doesn’t mean approval is guaranteed. When you officially apply, the card issuer will still run a hard credit check and make its decision based on the information it finds.

5. Prepare Required Materials

In most cases, you don’t need to put together any documentation to apply for a credit card. However, you should take a look at your pay stubs and other income sources to make sure you include all of your income on the application. Also, be ready to provide other personal information, including your Social Security number, address, contact information and more. If you’re applying for a business credit card, you may also need to provide your employer identification number (EIN), revenue and expenses.

6. Apply Online

Some credit card issuers may allow you to apply over the phone or in-person at your local branch. But the fastest way to get approved for a credit card is to visit the financial institution’s website and apply online. The process takes just a few minutes, and you’ll typically get a response within seconds after you submit your application.

Approval Tips if You’re Worried You Won’t Qualify

If you don’t have a strong credit profile, you may be wondering what your chances are of getting approved for a card. Unfortunately, it’s difficult to say because credit card issuers don’t disclose their eligibility criteria publicly. However, here are some tips for improving your chances of getting your next credit card.

Improve your credit: If your credit isn’t in great shape, consider working on improving it before you apply for a new account. Check your credit report to see which areas need work and address them as quickly as possible.

Apply within your credit range: Rewards credit cards are appealing, but most of them require good or excellent credit (that’s a FICO credit score of 670 or higher). If your credit isn’t quite there yet, focus on cards that market to people who are working on building their credit.

Don’t give up: If you’ve had a credit card application declined recently, it can be easy to take it personally or get discouraged. In some cases, you may be able to call and ask them to reconsider. If they won’t, just because one card issuer denied you, it doesn’t mean all of them will. While it’s best to avoid applying for multiple credit cards in a short period, don’t be afraid to apply again in the future.

As you follow these steps and consider these tips, you’ll be in a better position to apply for and get the credit card you want to have.

The best rewards credit cards are a great way to get extra value out of purchases you need to make anyway. But they don’t work to your advantage if you use them the wrong way. It’s essential to pay off your balances every month. Otherwise you’ll waste a ton of money on high interest fees. And you risk damaging your credit scores.

