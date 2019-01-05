6 Simple Ways to Curb Your Spending in 2019

When it comes to your finances, do you take a head-on or head-in-the-sand approach? If you identify with the latter, the good news is you're not alone. The bad news? You're not alone. Data suggests that when it comes to managing money, women are not as independent as you'd expect. In fact, 91% of women in heterosexual couples are not participating in financial decisions. But we want to change that statistic. To help you become a master of your own finances, we're debuting a new series called The Paper Files, where we uncover tricks and tips that will help you manage your money and your future. Ready to take it head-on?

At this point in January, your bank account is probably still recovering from the holiday season. If your sudden lack of funds has you entering the new year determined to curb your spending, you're not alone. A recent study shows that 94% of millennials plan on making financial resolutions in 2019. And with the season of excessive spending behind us, now is the perfect time to start reevaluating your finances.

Although it's a daunting task, it's well worth the effort, according to Keri Danielski, a consumer finance expert for Mint and Turbo. "Establishing good financial habits will last a lifetime," she tells MyDomaine. "And establishing them early on can help ensure the ability to have enough money to put in a savings account." If you've resolved to take control of your finances this year, here are six easy, actionable money tips she recommends for starting 2019 off right (aka with no money anxiety).