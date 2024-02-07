These 6 sites in Columbus are included in new Black History Tour throughout GA and SC

Several sites in Columbus are included in a new bi-state Black History Tour throughout Georgia and South Carolina.

As part of Black History Month, the American Automobile Association made the announcement Wednesday at a news conference in the VisitColumbusGA office.

The sites in Columbus are:

The Gertrude “Ma” Rainey House and Blues Museum, right, is located in the historic Liberty District in Columbus, Georgia.

“Throughout the history of our city, African Americans have played a significant role in the growth and development of this city,” VisitColumbusGA president and CEO Peter Bowden said in a news release. “Individuals, landmarks, churches, schools and structures are living testimonials of the proud achievements of the Black citizens of Columbus. Being able to showcase these venues as part of this bi-state tour is indeed an honor and a great way for visitors and locals to learn more.”

In fiscal year 2023, more than 1.9 million visitors came to Columbus, generating an estimated $381 million in economic impact, including 4,696 jobs totaling $159 million in payroll and $26 million in lodging and sales tax for the city, according to VisitColumbusGA.

AAA and Georgia Public Affairs partnered to produce a free EV Road Trip Guide to educate drivers about electric vehicle ownership while exploring historic civil rights sites in Georgia and South Carolina.

Black and Brown drivers represent only 2% of EV buyers, according to AAA.