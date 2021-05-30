6 small kitchen appliances you can get on sale for Memorial Day 2021 to make life easier

Snap up these appliances for less—while you still can.

Here at Reviewed, we’ve tested hundred—and we mean hundreds—of kitchen appliances over the years. From personal blenders to air fryers, we’ve worked our way through the highs and lows of these gadgets to make our readers’ lives that much easier. While many of the highest-quality gadgets often come with a hefty price tag, they don’t have to cost you an arm and a leg. In fact, thanks to the slew of Memorial Day 2021 sales happening right now, you can get some of our favorite small appliances, ranging from coffee makers to rice cookers, for a serious steal.

If you tend to rack up major costs on your favorite health juices, for instance, our all-time favorite juicer will definitely calling your name (check out number three on the list below!) And so, without further ado, keep scrolling to discover six major deals on some of our favorite kitchen appliances.

The best Memorial Day 2021 deals on small kitchen appliances

1. A 13% price drop: The best-valued toaster oven around

The Hamilton Beach's roll-back door makes it super easy to put in and remove food.

Hailed for its quick functionality and user-friendly design, we found the Hamilton Beach six-slice easy reach toaster oven to be our best value pick for toaster ovens. It typically retails for $79.99, but you can head to Wayfair to nab this baby for $69.99, saving you 13%. In testing, we noted that this device delivered excellent results on both the toasting and baking fronts. Our biscuits, in particular, came out as flaky and golden, as if we had made them in the oven—but way faster. While this machine doesn’t have all the bells and whistles that more expensive models have, we liked that the door rolled back, too, making it easy to put food in and take it out.

How it’ll make your life easier: This toaster oven is a huge upgrade from your run-of-the-mill pop-up toaster. For starters? It's way more versatile. This Reviewed-approved option can do everything from toast bread and bagels to reheat leftovers and bake sheet-pan dinners in one machine, keeping your countertop clear of clutter.

Get the Hamilton Beach 6-Slice Easy Reach Toaster Oven at Wayfair for $69.99 (Save $10)

2. Save 10%: Our all-time favorite juicer

Juicing at home has never been easier—or more affordable.

Whether you’re addicted to your daily green juice or you firmly believe that nothing beats a cup of freshly squeezed OJ, the Omega J8006HDS, a.k.a. our top pick for both masticating and high-speed juicers, is discounted right now at Amazon. Though it's listed at $299.99 at Omega, you can currently get it for $286.20 at Amazon. When we tested this model, we were pretty thrilled with its performance: From its high juice yield to its user-friendly design, there was a lot to love about this Omega juicer. Although it’s a hefty option, its solid base prevents the machine from tipping over when you press down on the plunger to get the most out of your fruits and veggies.

How it’ll make your life easier: While juicers can be notorious for their annoying clean-up, since you often have to take them apart, we found this model’s lightweight pieces to be a breeze to reassemble.

Get the Omega J8006HDS at Amazon for $286.20 (Save $13.75)

3. $10 in savings: This versatile coffee maker from Breville

This Breville Precision Brewer is the most versatile coffee maker we've tested.

If your Starbucks habit has gotten a bit out of hand, we recommend purchasing the Breville Precision brewer. Normally $299.99, it's now $289.95 at Amazon. We dubbed this machine our most versatile pick for coffee makers since it could act as both an automatic drip coffee maker and a cold brew machine all-in-one. You can also choose between three brew ratios: fast, over ice and "golden"—that's short for "golden cup standard," a ratio recommended by the Speciality Coffee Association. (Fancy, huh?) There are other customization options you can pick from, too, including the temperature, bloom time and flow rate.

How it’ll make your life easier: We found this machine to be super convenient, since you can quite literally set it and forget it (though you'll also have the option to be in control of your brew should you choose). Additionally, it provides a ton of flexibility for buyers to figure out what they like, as it can brew anything from a single cup to a 12-cup pot.

Get the Breville Precision Brewer at Amazon for $289.95 (Save $10.04)

4. More than $90 off: The best rice cooker on the market

This Zojirushi cooked the best rice we've ever tasted.

Regardless of whether your go-to grain is jasmine, white, brown or basmati, the Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy Logic NS-ZCC10 is a must-have for frequent rice eaters. Hailed as our favorite rice cooker, this small appliance came out on top in our testing—and, right now, you can nab it for $167.99, down $92.01 from the manufacturer's price of $260—just note that this item won't ship before Tuesday, June 22. The Zojirushi was the only rice cooker we tried that had side handles on the inner pan, which was super helpful for removing cooked rice safely and efficiently. It also utilizes "fuzzy logic" thanks to a microchip inside the appliance that adjusts the temperature and cook time to account for cooking variables, such as water-to-rice ratio, allowing the cooker to consistently produce incredible results.

How it’ll make your life easier: If rice is a go-to for your meals, investing in this Zojirushi machine will be a no-brainer. It has a ton of preset options, such as quick cooking, rinse-free, sushi rice and more, plus, its 5.5-cup capacity will be ideal for meal-prepping or larger families.

Get the Zojirushi NS-ZCC10 at Amazon for $167.99 (Save $92.01)

5. Save 15%: This awesome indoor grill

Grill your favorite meats and veggies indoors with this machine.

With Memorial Day marking the unofficial start to summer, folks are looking forward to searing steaks, burgers and hot dogs on their outdoor grills. If you don’t have access to a patio or you live in a smaller space, however, the Hamilton Beach searing grill may be your answer. Currently, it’s up for grabs at Amazon for $59.49 when you factor in the $10.50 discount you'll automatically receive on it at checkout. (Note that it may not be applied until your order has processed and won't show in your checkout total.) Featured in our roundup of the best indoor grills, this option boasts an open grill design that’s large enough to cook six (!) burgers at a time. When we took it for a spin, we noted that all of our proteins (fish, chicken and burgers) came out with gorgeous sear marks resembling the ones made by a full-sized outdoor grill.

How it’ll make your life easier: This machine's lid holds in heat to speed up cooking times a bit and help contain smoke and odors. Additionally, the grill grate and drip pan are dishwasher-safe, while the lid easily comes off for hand-washing.

Get the Hamilton Beach Searing Grill with Window at Amazon for $59.49 (Save $10.50)

6. A 15% price drop: One of our favorite breakfast gadgets

This space-saving waffle maker will be your go-to breakfast gadget every morning.

Weekend brunch will forever be changed thanks to the Cuisinart WAF-V100—our all-time favorite waffle maker. Normally $59.95, this gadget currently on sale at Walmart for $50.98—a 15% markdown. Apart from its unique design, we really loved this machine for the seriously delicious waffles it provided. It's got five browning settings, too, so you can make them just how you like 'em. All in all, it consistently churned out "crispy, tender round" waffles, while the vertical design used up less coveted countertop space.

How it’ll make your life easier: The unusual construction of this waffle maker actually places it at a huge advantage to other models. To fill the machine, all you have to do is pour batter into the spout at the top, automatically eliminating the overflow that frequently otherwise occurs. It was easy to see when there was enough batter in the machine, plus, a green light and a beeping sound go off when the waffles are ready.

Get the Cuisinart WAF-V100 Waffle Maker at Walmart for $50.98 (Save $8.97)

