6 stabbed and slashed in Corona, Queens
Police say the victims were standing at the corner of 111th Street and 43rd Avenue in Corona Sunday night, when another group armed with knives ambushed them.
Police say the victims were standing at the corner of 111th Street and 43rd Avenue in Corona Sunday night, when another group armed with knives ambushed them.
At least eight people were injured and a woman inside an ambulance was killed after it was T-boned by a car in Brooklyn.
An anti-hate rally was held in Manhattan Monday ahead of a court appearance for the man charged in a brutal caught-on-camera attack on a 65-year-old Asian American woman who was on her way to church in Manhattan.
Judith Thomas, a 75-year-old woman punched in the face in yet another random unprovoked attack in New York City, is speaking out as the search continues for her attacker.
The 28-year-old man told police that "Koreans in the area were trying to control him," according to the Orange County District Attorney's office.
Asian Americans and community activists rallied against anti-Asian hate crimes on Monday outside a New York courthouse where a man charged with assaulting a 65-year-old Asian woman in a hate crime was due to face his first hearing before a Manhattan Criminal Court judge. Police have identified Brandon Elliot, 38, as the man seen in a video kicking the woman to the ground and then kicking her head several times on March 29 near Times Square. "This attack would not have happened if he was not released," said Phil Wong, president of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York, standing in front of the courthouse, where demonstrators raised signs to "speak up against Asian hate" and to support the police.
Police are searching for a man behind what appears to be a random attack in Harlem targeting a 75-year-old woman.
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Saiid Zarrabian participated in the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference held March 24-25, 2021. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, and focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, continues to lead in the cancer treatment industry space with developing new and innovative novel cancer therapies for patients with rare unmet medical needs. Kintara is now developing two Phase 3-ready therapeutics, VAL-083 for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and REM-001 for cutaneous metastatic breast cancer (CMBC). The company has also recently enrolled the final patient in the recurrent arm of its ongoing Phase 2 clinical study of VAL-083 being conducted at the MD Anderson Cancer Center (MD Anderson). VAL-083 is a "first-in-class," small-molecule chemotherapeutic with a novel mechanism of action that has demonstrated clinical activity against a range of cancers, including central nervous system, ovarian and other solid tumors (e.g., NSCLC, bladder cancer, head and neck) in U.S. clinical trials sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Based on Kintara's internal research programs and these prior NCI-sponsored clinical studies, Kintara is currently conducting clinical trials to support the development and commercialization of VAL-083 in GBM. "Given the urgent need for improved treatment options for this deadly disease, we are pleased to have reached the very important milestone of full enrollment in the recurrent arm of this Phase 2 clinical study," said Saiid Zarrabian, Kintara's chief executive officer. “Moving forward, we anticipate reporting topline results from the recurrent arm in the second quarter of 2021." The recurrent arm of the study addresses patients suffering from GBM who have been pretreated with temozolomide (TMZ) prior to disease recurrence. The trial was designed to enroll up to 83 patients (35 patients at 40 mg/m2/day and 48 patients at 30mg/m2/day) to determine whether treatment with VAL-083 improves overall survival. The VAL-083 GBM option will give Kintara the opportunity to become a player in major unmet medical needs and an $800 million market growing to an expected $1.4 billion in 2021. There are currently 30,000 newly-diagnosed patients in the U.S. and Europe. Kintara’s VAL-083 joins Bayer’s Regorafenib and Kazia’s Paxalisib as the three compounds in the GBM AGILE Trial, where Kintara’s VAL-083 is the only drug currently participating in all three patient subtypes: Newly-Diagnosed MGMT Unmethylated, Newly-Diagnosed MGMT Methylated, and Recurrent. The advantage of three patient groups is that it gives us three separate opportunities for success,” said Zarrabian. “We can run three patient subtypes for the same cost as a single patient subtype. The other important benefit is cost and time savings and because GCAR began the patient study in 2019 and don’t have to start from scratch.” Kintara has now positioned itself as an emerging and diversified oncology company with two late-stage products targeting clear and unmet cancer needs. Its Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) VAL-083 represents a potential $1 billion market opportunity and its CMBC REM-001 is a potential $500 million market opportunity and is Phase 3 ready. Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAmpio Pharmaceuticals is Building on its Progress in Tackling Osteoarthritis and COVID-19 Respiratory IssuesDaxor Biotech Blood Volume Innovation Is Rapidly Improving Patient Outcomes© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Greenland holds a parliamentary election on Tuesday that could help decide the fate of vast deposits of rare earth metals which international companies want to exploit. The Arctic island of 56,000 people, which former U.S. President Donald Trump offered to buy in 2019 only to be told it was not for sale, is part of the Kingdom of Denmark but has broad autonomy. International companies are watching the election closely as they compete for the right to develop Greenland's untapped deposits of rare earth metals including neodymium, which is used in wind turbines, electric vehicles and combat aircraft.
Detainees broke windows, set a fire and threw chairs and other items out of a third-floor window during the second significant uprising in two months at a downtown St. Louis jail, leaving city leaders again searching for answers. At one point Sunday night, inmates at the City Justice Center lowered a rope made of tied-together bed sheets, though none tried to use it to escape, according to media reports. Third-floor windows were destroyed; black charring from the fires lined the areas around the building; the sidewalk below was dotted with splatter marks from unknown debris; an orange jail shirt dangled from a ledge.
Harris and Gov. Newsom toured a facility to highlight the benefits of the American Jobs Plan, which would invest $111 billion in water infrastructure.
Are you putting your passwords at risk with bad habits? Here are 5 expert tips to do right now.
You thought her Golden Globes look was good? Well...
A Korean-owned convenience store in Charlotte, North Carolina was left in ruins after a man trashed its premises while yelling anti-Asian slurs last week. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred at Plaza Sundries near the Charlotte Transit Center on March 30. The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Xavier Rashee Woody-Silas, was immediately arrested.
Says $2-trillion bill will ‘destroy’ economy.
Meanwhile, I just sat here shoving Peeps into my mouth.
I am 91 years old and have had both Moderna shots, the second one more than two weeks ago. Unless I turn out to be the rare case that only thought he had been immunized, I have survived the plague year. I did so, like most people young or old, in part by staying home nearly all the time for nearly a year. I got out of the house in one way, though. I walked for an hour every day. My route was along the edge of Texas countryside, with sights, smells, and sounds that had thrilled me since my early childhood. I was born on Black Thursday — October 24, 1929, the first day, really, of the Great Depression, though the big crash was five days away. My family in the mid 1930s was desperately poor by modern standards. We lived in a pair of canvas tents for a while and then in a one-room, homemade (by my dad) rock cabin without electricity, heat, or running water. But we were far more comfortable and contented in that fragrant brush country than we would have been in an airless big-city flat. And though we once came a single meal away from hunger, we never got all the way there. The Depression had this in common with COVID-19: our constant awareness of it. Grown people’s awareness, that is. I heard my folks say we were in a depression, but what I saw and felt was just life. Not so during the next decade. We were aware all the time that there was a war on. No more of this, no more of that, for the duration. That was like COVID for sure. One thing I didn’t have to give up in 2020 was something that may have helped me survive the year of plague and my 90th year. Even during the worst times of COVID it was still okay to walk — just be sure to keep six feet away from people. I walked mostly in the evenings, but I tried doing it before breakfast a few times. The first time, I got up at 6:30, groaned into my clothes and walking shoes, and stumbled out the door into the cool dawn. I stopped and threw my head back. The breeze, coming off a prairie field a quarter mile away, was proclaiming clover, daisies, and surely some kind of mint. My sense of smell has always been weak, and age has not strengthened it, but amid those nectars Methuselah or Joe Biden would have shut his eyes and smiled. My joints were feeling their age; my nose was six years old on a dewy morning in the 1930s. How could there be killer virions in such air? As I walked around a bend of the one-lane dirt road I saw a small, dark shape ahead in the grass and weeds. I stopped. An animal, or a plastic trash bag? Then it stirred, and when it raised its head I saw its white, lengthwise stripe. The animal paid me no mind. After a bit, foraging, it turned around in a graceful, headless and tailless swirl of purest black-and-white, a deep-furred, vivified shawl doing a renversé from, maybe, Swan Lake. Beautiful. I didn’t like getting up early, though, and I went back to evening walks. Sometimes I saw calves grazing in the pasture beyond a barbed-wire fence. When that happened, I stopped. If one of the nearer calves saw me walking in its direction, it would stiffen and stare at me in alarm, no doubt remembering how a man in a broad-brimmed hat like mine had once burned a red-hot iron into its skin. Unless I changed direction and averted my eyes so as not to seem purposeful, the calf would turn and flee, joined by all the rest of its fearful kind. I never worked with cattle, but I had kinfolks, including my dad, who knew the ways of both cattle and ranchers. So I knew that a herd of spooked calves would run off some of the valuable pounds their owner was trying to put on their bones. I turned left, grumbling at animals that had made me miss the nicest part of my walk. They say that walking is wonderful for the heart. All I can say is that I’ve always walked a lot, that I walked through COVID and that here I still am. I don’t mean to crow about it. I sympathize with young people for whom COVID is still a threat. A couple of times last year, in fact, something like it stepped into my house to the accompaniment, so to speak, of Schubertian chords (Death and the Nonagenarian?). “Get out of here!” I told it. “Don’t touch me! And don’t give me that ‘I’m a friend’ stuff. I know that 90 and COVID-19 is a bad mix. Heraus!” I learned from those experiences that death, whenever it comes and from whatever source, won’t likely terrify me as it did Schubert’s poor maiden. When I felt weak and had a sore throat, I immediately thought of what I would do if this was the Plague. I would phone my doctor, then phone each of my two children, then grab the flash drive out of my computer tower and put it in my pocket lest masterworks be lost to posterity. I imagined myself in a hospital room, getting probed, gasping for breath, losing consciousness. Though not charmed, I felt nothing darker than resignation. What right did I have to be 90 in the first place? I took my temperature. It was low-normal. Not this time, then. I felt relieved, amused at my imaginings, and, mostly, ready to go on with the kind of day COVID-19 had granted me and limited me to. As people did in the Thirties and Forties, I told myself I was here and I was lucky. Maybe the word was blessed.
India's health ministry reported 103,558 new COVID-19 cases Monday, making India the second country to top 100,000 new cases in a single day. The other country to hit that level, the U.S, recorded more than 200,000 cases a day through much of December. India is inoculating more than 2 million people a day, but with 1.3 billion people, that works out to only 5 percent of its population getting a first dose of vaccine. India, a major vaccine manufacturing hub, slowed down exports of vaccine to focus on immunizing its population. The epicenter of India's outbreak is Maharashtra state, home to Mumbai, which reported 57,074 new cases Sunday and ordered weekend lockdowns and nightly curfews in response. Some public health experts blame the mounting cases on erosion of the immunity acquired from previous infections, changed behavior, and deadlier and more contagious new variants. About 20 percent of new cases in Maharashtra have been found to include a new "double mutant" variant, which includes the E484Q and L452R mutations, according to India's health ministry. Louisiana State University virologist Dr. Jeremy Kamil told BBC News he doesn't think the new double variant is more deadly or necessarily more transmissible. India's government says the variants are probably not responsible for the sharp rise in cases. More stories from theweek.comThe GOP's cultural impotenceFormer Gaetz aide says FBI questioned him as part of inquiryGonzaga-Baylor may be the most anticipated college basketball title game since 2005
ABC’s Elizabeth Schulze has the newly surfaced details.
Venezuela will ask the United Nations to help remove landmines in its territory that it says have been deployed by "irregular" armed groups near the Colombian border, President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday. Maduro's government on Thursday said two soldiers were killed by a land mine during military operations in the state of Apure, where clashes between soldiers and armed groups has led thousands of Venezuelans to flee across the border. The government will ask UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for "immediate emergency assistance so that they can bring all of the techniques to deactivate the minefields that these irregular groups have left behind," Maduro said in a televised broadcast.
Pete Davidson bought a house in Staten Island with his mom Amy in 2019