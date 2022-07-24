6 stable, 2 in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Atlanta, police say

Several people were taken to Grady Hospital after allegedly being shot during a drive-by shooting Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. at the Shell gas station in the 1700 block of Northside Drive.

The gas station is right beside the Diamond Club.

Officers said there were several people in the parking lot when a car drove by and started shooting.

Eight people were shot. Six are stable and two are in critical condition at Grady Hospital.

Authorities said they are looking for a suspect vehicle. No arrests have been made.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

