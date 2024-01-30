6 staffers out at Wayne Co. juvie jail after investigation into boy’s alleged rape by youths

A newly released state investigation finds staffing failures at the Wayne County juvenile jail from last spring when a 12-year-old boy said he was punched, stomped in the head and raped by other youths in separate incidents off and on over several hours.

The state probe finds fault with staffers whose jobs were to ensure the youth's safety, but several people working inside the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center say top leaders knew about the dangerous conditions and failed to act. The county confirmed it recently forced a half-dozen staffers out of their jobs.

The Detroit Free Press started reporting 18 months ago on the juvenile jail's struggles with overcrowding and understaffing, creating conditions critics have called inhumane.

On March, 15, detention staff members took action about 1:30 a.m. after the boy stood on top of a table in a common area and appeared to be naked, according to surveillance video described in a report on the investigation. The boy told police the other youths forced him to stand there, and video showed they continued assaulting him before employees escorted him to safety.

Though the boy said he'd been assaulted over a period of hours that day, two different shifts of detention staffers didn't report seeing any previous assaults that night while they monitored juveniles from a control room window for much of March 14 and into the next day, according to state investigators.

Normally staffers would enter the unit to monitor. But they said they couldn't because of staffing shortages, previous threats from youths and residents who were not "stepping down," or refusing to go back in their cells, for several days despite typically being on lockdown at night.

One employee reported a supervisor approved of the employee staying behind the control room window.

The boy told Michigan State Police he was punched twice in the face sometime after 5 p.m. on March 14 and later was forced into a second-floor room where he was beaten and "stomped" on his head. After returning to his first floor room, four residents held him down and another youth raped him, he told police, according to the report. Sometime after that incident he was forced to stand on the table, he said.

The state found that viewing from that control room wasn't good enough and assessed multiple facility violations, including that employees didn't "maintain line-of-sight supervision," didn't lock unoccupied rooms and didn't do 15-minute checks for all youths when not visible, noting that all rooms couldn't be seen from the control room window.

The state also found two staffers didn't enter the unit immediately after observing the boy's assault, which is another violation. The two detention staffers waited about 11 minutes for supervisors to arrive before entering to help the boy, according to the state review.

The youth himself would later tell police he knew the staffers were too afraid.

"Youth A further stated that Staff Person 4 and Staff Person 5 are scared and only enter the pod when the youth are inside their rooms with the doors locked," the report said.

Juvenile detention specialists are not allowed to carry weapons and face state restrictions on how they can physically restrain youths. One of the detention staffers told investigators he wasn't supposed to enter because residents had previously threatened him.

Youths have for months used everything from wet toilet paper to ripped bed sheets to disable the cell door locks at facility, located in a former low-security adult jail in Hamtramck.

Staffers forced out, possible increased scrutiny

Officials in the office of Wayne County Executive Warren Evans confirmed Monday that six staffers, including a supervisor, were recently "separated from employment with the County" in connection with the March incident. The Free Press first reported on the alleged rape the day after staffers intervened to rescue the boy.

"The health, safety, and welfare of the residents and staff of the Juvenile Detention Facility is and has always been Wayne County's primary concern," spokesperson Megan Kirk said in an emailed statement sent to the Free Press.

"As the State is fully aware, a corrective action was immediately implemented as a result of this well-publicized incident, which led to the Public Health State of Emergency for the Juvenile Detention Facility."

The state investigation does not mention any video that captured what the boy said happened inside the two rooms. But video did record an early assault on him at 9:38 p.m. that staffers did not report seeing.

"Youth surround Youth A who has his hands up," reads the report, describing the video. "Youth D and Youth E are observed punching Youth A as he’s seated at a table. Staff do not enter the unit."

The boy had just been transferred to the unit after threats from another youth from a different unit inside the jail.

An official with the Michigan State Police said this week that they are still investigating the incident.

The facility is under increased state oversight because of past violations and this investigation into the March incident could result in a further crackdown. The state downgraded the jail to a "first provisional license" this fall, which could ultimately led to license revocation.

There are 31 other pending state licensing investigations.

Additional licensing violations are being considered by the state, said Bob Wheaton, a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, in an email Monday.

"Wayne County continues to make progress in some areas, but the county has significant work to do in many areas, as highlighted by MDHHS’s investigations," Wheaton wrote.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office conducted a second review of the alleged rape and found "no criminal wrongdoing on the part of the staff or management." But James Bivens, Jr., the director of the office's Fraud and Corruption Investigation Unit, found that "negligence in adherence to policies and guidelines was apparent."

Bivens interviewed several people working inside the facility who blamed top leaders who knew about the unit's problems, but did little to correct it, including one woman who said she warned leadership weeks prior.

The Free Press obtained Bivens' report through the state Freedom of Information Act and Prosecutor Kim Worthy's office redacted names and job titles of those interviewed before releasing it.

"(Interviewee) went on to say that she would attend supervisors' meetings every Tuesday, and the issue of residents doing pretty much what they wanted was not addressed time and time again," Bivens wrote. "... In one of her statements, she has voiced her concerns about the resident situation since February 24, 2023. However, again, nothing was done."

County officials on Monday dismissed the complaints that leaders ignored warnings.

"The 'dangerous conditions' referenced by the staff that were interviewed was their failure to adhere to policies, which resulted in their separation from the County," Kirk said in a statement.

County says improvements in place

County officials said they've made significant staffing gains and safety improvements since the March incident, including creating a second control room to have more eyes on the pods where juveniles are living and hiring more staff, boosting the ranks now to meet state staffing requirements of one employee to 10 youths during waking hours.

Youths are now separated by age and the offense they are charged with.

Cary McGehee, an attorney for the 12-year-old boy's family, said that after reading the state's investigation, it's clear that the assaults were "foreseeable and preventable."

"It's just a real disgrace how that place was run," McGehee said. "It reads like an indictment of the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility and the State of Michigan for rape."

McGehee filed court papers in September saying the boy's mother plans to sue the state in part for violating his civil rights and gross negligence.

Late last week, state officials also released online a flurry of other investigations into past incidents at the juvenile jail, including an August assault of a staffer who reported two female youths hit the staffer repeatedly for 20 to 40 minutes.

One female resident took her hijab off her head, put it in the sink and began spitting in the staffer's face, that employee told a state investigator. The employee said she "has post-concussion syndrome, possible right broken jaw, trauma to her teeth," according to the report.

The state found no facility violations in that incident. The county said the youths were criminally charged in the assault and the staffer is on medical leave.

Contact Christine MacDonald: cmacdonald@freepress.com or 313-418-2149. Follow her on X: @cmacfreep.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 6 staffers out at Wayne County juvenile jail after investigation