"How To Prepare For A Recession": TikTok's Favorite Financial Feminist Shared Her 6 Tips For Getting Ready For Hard Times
Tori Dunlap, known on TikTok as @herfirst100k, is one of my absolute favorite financial influencers. From her empowering story and practical advice to her shame-free approach to money, there's a whole lot to love about Tori.
So when she shared her tips for getting recession-ready, I had no choice but to slide into her DMs to learn more.
So let's look a little deeper at each of the 6 steps she mentions in her video:
1.The job market can get unpredictable in times like these, so it can't hurt to be ready to apply for new roles, just in case. What exactly does it mean to touch up your résumé in 2022? Tori says that the most common mistake she sees are résumés that just don't have enough information to stand out. "It's important to include clear details about what you accomplished at each position. It's not enough to just list tasks and responsibilities—you need to highlight how you show value."
So include things like numbers, dates, and other metrics that illustrate the work you did. Like, if you work in customer service, instead of writing, Answered calls and resolved client issues, try something like, Resolved an average of 50 client complaints per shift with a 98% satisfaction rating. If you're not sure where to pull numbers from, think about the metrics your manager looks at to determine your performance, and that should point you in the right direction.
Tori went on to say, "On average, hiring managers initially look at each potential candidate's résumé for six to seven seconds. That's it. So, it's important to clearly show what sets you apart and makes you perfect for the role. That also means that you need to tweak your résumé for each role."
2.Next, we talked about ways to make more cash by diversifying your income. Tori says that the best way to earn more on the side is to lean into what you're already good at and what you enjoy doing. "Maybe you're super organized and can work as a part-time virtual assistant. Maybe you love Instagram and can help a company or influencer with their social media accounts. Maybe your can look into food delivery on the weekends for a few hours or coach sports at a local YMCA. The options are endless!"
But she also emphasizes making sure that you still make time to take care of yourself too. "The most important aspect is to choose a side hustle that won't burn you out and ideally will add some value to your life. I also have a Financial Feminist podcast episode where I discuss side hustles."
If you're looking for even more side hustle ideas, a BuzzFeed contributor who's tried 20 different ones recently ranked them from meh, not worth it to OMG yes, and it's a great place to start.
Alternatively, if the idea of taking on a second job makes you absolutely want to vomit, this could be a great time to start building a case with your manager for why you deserve a raise. With the end of the year coming, now's the time to have the talk before budgets get set for 2023.
3.Step three is ~ideally~ having three to six months worth of expenses in an emergency fund, but don't sweat it if you're starting from zero — you're not alone! Tori says you can start saving toward a smaller goal and work your way up to saving more and more. "You don't need to be stressed as long as you develop a plan." And I would like to add that even if you never reach the three to six month ideal savings goal, every dollar you can put away for emergencies can save you from taking on a dollar in high-interest debt.
To figure out what you can save, Tori says, "You need to sit down and take a hard look at your finances. That means going through bank and credit card statements to figure out exactly where your money is going. After that, it's time to create a budget and create 'money dates' with yourself to check in monthly to see if you're sticking to your budgets."
Never made a budget before? See what happened when a financial pro helped one BuzzFeeder create her first budget step-by-step.