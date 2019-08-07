6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener as of Wednesday, the following stocks have outperformed the Standard & Poor's 500 Index over the last 12 months.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has a market cap of $36.91 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 15.04% over the past year.

2064712231.png More

Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 23.54. According to the discounted cash flow calculator, the stock is undervalued by 13% at $103. The price is 34.40% above its 52-week low and 5.71% below its 52-week high.

The off-price apparel retailer has a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 49.47% and return on assets of 23.85% are outperforming 96% of companies in the Retail - Apparel and Specialty industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.41 is below the industry median of 0.61.

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 3.38% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.31% and Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44%.

With a market cap of $37.48 billion, The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 13.68% over the last 12 months.

1608775004.png More

Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 14.63. According to the DCF calculator, the stock is overpriced by 15% at $147 per share. The price is 29.53% above its 52-week low and 7.23% below its 52-week high.

The insurance company has a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of 11.32% and return on assets of 2.54% are outperforming 55% of companies in the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.06 is below the industry median of 1.34.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.24% of outstanding shares, followed by Hotchkis & Wiley with 1.01% and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.83%.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC) has a market cap of $36.80 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 9.08% over the past year.

871ad1d6e5e716e3d188fa8687c436f4.png More

Shares are trading with a forward price-earnings ratio of 40.98. The price is 80.32% above its 52-week low and 4.43% below its 52-week high.

The independent oil and gas producer has a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -6.80% and return on assets of -1.40% are underperforming 100% of companies in the Oil and Gas - E&P industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.07 is below the industry median of 0.69.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Dodge & Cox with 9.04% of outstanding shares, followed by Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.15%, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.01% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.58%.

With a market cap of $36.75 billion, Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 16.62% over the last 12 months.

dd8d6e69aa1ab8c39766a24095cb2ab1.png More