6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener as of Wednesday, the following stocks have outperformed the Standard & Poor's 500 Index over the last 12 months.
Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has a market cap of $36.91 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 15.04% over the past year.
Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 23.54. According to the discounted cash flow calculator, the stock is undervalued by 13% at $103. The price is 34.40% above its 52-week low and 5.71% below its 52-week high.
The off-price apparel retailer has a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 49.47% and return on assets of 23.85% are outperforming 96% of companies in the Retail - Apparel and Specialty industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.41 is below the industry median of 0.61.
PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 3.38% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.31% and Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44%.
With a market cap of $37.48 billion, The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 13.68% over the last 12 months.
Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 14.63. According to the DCF calculator, the stock is overpriced by 15% at $147 per share. The price is 29.53% above its 52-week low and 7.23% below its 52-week high.
The insurance company has a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of 11.32% and return on assets of 2.54% are outperforming 55% of companies in the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.06 is below the industry median of 1.34.
The company's largest guru shareholder is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.24% of outstanding shares, followed by Hotchkis & Wiley with 1.01% and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.83%.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:APC) has a market cap of $36.80 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 9.08% over the past year.
Shares are trading with a forward price-earnings ratio of 40.98. The price is 80.32% above its 52-week low and 4.43% below its 52-week high.
The independent oil and gas producer has a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -6.80% and return on assets of -1.40% are underperforming 100% of companies in the Oil and Gas - E&P industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.07 is below the industry median of 0.69.
The company's largest guru shareholder is Dodge & Cox with 9.04% of outstanding shares, followed by Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.15%, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.01% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.58%.
With a market cap of $36.75 billion, Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 16.62% over the last 12 months.
Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 35.80. According to the DCF calculator, the stock is overpriced by 236% at $134 per share. The price is 26.81% above its 52-week low and 6.25% below its 52-week high.
The distributor of natural gas and electricity has a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 6.14% and return on assets of 1.90% are underperforming 75% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.28 is below the industry median of 0.36.
Paul Singer (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 4.14% of outstanding shares, followed by the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24% and Simons' firm with 0.15%.
Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has a market cap of $35.85 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 13.16% over the last 12 months.
Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 32.04. According to the DCF calculator, the stock is overpriced by 76% at $349.18 per share. The price is 42.08% above its 52-week low and 9.49% below its 52-week high.
The company has a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.38% and return on assets of 7.28% are outperforming 66% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.07 is below the industry median of 0.85.
The company's largest guru shareholder is Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.53% of outstanding shares, followed by Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28%, Pioneer Investments with 0.25%, Cohen with 0.08% and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.
With a market cap of $35 billion, Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 42.77% over the last 12 months.
Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 27.46. According to the DCF calculator, the stock is overpriced by 152% at $115.23 per share. The price is 42.59% above its 52-week low and 3.75% below its 52-week high.
The company, which owns the Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut and WingStreet restaurant chains, has a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on assets of 30.39% is outperforming 96% of companies in the Restaurants industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.03 is below the industry median of 0.56.
Pioneer Investments is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.17% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 0.16%, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12% and Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06%.
