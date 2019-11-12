6 Stocks Yacktman Asset Management Keeps Buying

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio)'s Chief Investment Officer, Partner and Portfolio Manager Stephen Yacktman bought shares of the following stocks in both the second and third quarters.





Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

The guru increased the Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) position by 2.33% in the second quarter and then added 2.71% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.32% in the portfolio.

5726256c08429b63196896dcb30c1282.png More

The company, which operates in the Insurance and investment industry, has a market cap of $540.19 billion. Its revenue of $258.75 billion has grown at an average rate of 5.20% per annum over the last five years.

Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)' foundation trust is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 2.06% of outstanding shares, followed by Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Pershing Square with 0.15% and Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

Yacktman boosted the Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) stake by 98.01% in the second quarter and added 1.09% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 2.01% in the portfolio.

a2e1a4f890ff609f4aced42dd6332f71.png More

The IT services provider has a market cap of $33.91 billion. Its revenue of $16.62 billion has grown at an average annual rate of 13.70% over the last five years.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Dodge & Cox with 3.12% of outstanding shares, followed by Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.89%, Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio)'s Pzena Investment Management with 1.55% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)'s GMO LLC with 0.67%.

Fox Corp

The investor boosted the Fox Corp. (FOX) holding by 6.52% in the second quarter and by 3.84% in the third quarter. The stock has a total weight of 2.99% in the portfolio.

c329f4f1dc7945d62dac6c36419d078d.png More

The company, which operates in the Entertainment industry, has a market cap of $20.20 billion.

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) is the largest guru shareholder of the company with 1.24% of outstanding shares, followed by T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.01% and Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baupost Group with 0.92%.

GrafTech International Ltd.

In the second quarter, the guru boosted his GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) position by 1,728.28% and by 53.72% in the third quarter. The stock has a weight of 0.37% in the portfolio.

10d42643c12440f3f4be3273bb1f956e.png More

The company, which manufactures high quality graphite electrodes products, has a market cap of $3.81 billion.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Mohnish Pabrai (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.42% of outstanding shares, followed by Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gotham Asset Management with 0.31%, Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.27%, HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.17% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.15%.