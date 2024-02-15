6 stranded 9,000 feet up snowy mountain days after another hiker found dead, CA cops say

Six hikers were rescued after getting stranded 9,000 feet up a snowy California mountain, rescuers say.

The hikers were trekking Bear Canyon Trail when they reached a point that they could no longer continue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Feb. 14.

Mt. Baldy is the highest peak in the San Gabriel Mountains, about 45 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

The trail, known as the “Old Mt. Baldy Trail,” is a nearly 13-mile “out-and-back-trail” and is considered challenging, according to AllTrails. It generally takes about 10 hours to complete.

“Unlike the main hike up Mt Baldy (via Baldy Notch), the Bear Canyon Trail is usually not as crowded,” according to the website HikingGuy. “That’s because it’s harder.”

Mt Baldy area, 6 hikers stuck at 9000 feet in the snow on Bear Canyon Trail and unable to continue. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Air Rescue 5 responds with #LASD SEB Tactical Medics to conduct the rescue. Hikers airlifted to safety. Saving lives priority 1. pic.twitter.com/ixWlN1yFav — SEB (@SEBLASD) February 15, 2024

Video of the rescue from the LASD Special Enforcement Bureau shows people in a line, holding onto the shoulder of the person in front of them, making their way to a hovering rescue helicopter.

Their rescue comes just days after a North Hills man was rescued off the mountain after trekking off trail on Feb. 11, McClatchy News reported.

At the time, the department urged hikers to stay on trail and notify others of hiking plans, adding that hikers should check the forecast beforehand.

“Mountain conditions can be treacherous and change drastically over a matter of minutes,” deputies said.

A little more than a week before the man’s rescue, deputies also warned of dangerous conditions on the mountain brought on by recent storms.

“The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department strongly urges everyone to stay away and refrain from mountain activities during this inclement weather,” deputies said in a Feb. 6 news release. “The weather has effectively buried the mountain in snow and it is highly likely hikers will get into trouble.”

A missing hiker was found dead on the same mountain on Feb. 10, while three hikers were also recently rescued from the mountain, McClatchy News reported.

How to be prepared while hiking

If you’re planning to hike, the National Park Service says there are 10 essentials you should take:

Navigation: Pack a map, compass and a GPS system. Make sure you study your route beforehand and understand how to use the tools.

Sun protection: Sunglasses, sunscreen and a hat can help protect your skin and eyes from UV rays.

Insulation: A jacket, hat, gloves, raincoat and thermal underwear can help you be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions.

Illumination: A flashlight, lantern and headlamp can create light if you get stuck in the dark — and don’t forget to pack extra batteries.

First-aid supplies: It’s a good idea to have a first-aid kit on hand while hiking. Check the expiration date on items before you pack them.

Fire: Matches and a lighter can help start fire to act as an emergency signal in times of need.

Repair kit and tools: Duct tape, a knife, screwdriver and scissors can be helpful if items break during your hike or you need assistance.

Nutrition: You should pack an extra day’s worth of food in case something goes wrong. Park officials recommend having “salty and easy to digest snacks.”

Hydration: You should drink water often and before you feel thirsty if you’re hiking in hot weather. Keeping your body hydrated is “of utmost importance,” park officials said.

Emergency shelter: Packing a tent, space blanket, tarp and bivy can help you be prepared if severe weather breaks out or your plan takes a turn.

