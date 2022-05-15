6 students at a California elementary school were taken to the hospital after eating cannabis-laced Cheetos: report

Ioannis Tsotras/Getty Images

Six students were taken to the hospital after ingesting marijuana-laced Cheetos at an elementary school.

California officials said a student shared the snack at school but was unaware they were laced.

There have been several incidents of kids eating THC-laced snacks in recent weeks.

Six students were taken to the hospital after eating cannabis-laced Cheetos at a California elementary school on Thursday, several outlets reported.

KTLA reported that deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a call about students suffering from food-related illnesses at Enchanted Elementary School in Perris, California, at around 11:30 a.m..

An investigation showed that a student brought the snack into school and shared it with classmates. The student was unaware it was laced with cannabis, KTLA reported.

Raquel Miranda told CBS LA that her 9-year-old daughter Davina, who ingested the snack, was dizzy afterward. Her throat and stomach also hurt.

"I'm like these don't taste right. Then I smelled it, little specks of green on it," Davina told the outlet.

Davina told CBS LA that the girl who brought in the snacks might have known they were laced.

"I went up to her and I was like, 'What are these?' and she was like, 'Don't tell anyone, but I put something in these,' and then my friend asked her if she put something in these and she said, 'No, no. I didn't,' changing her answer," Davina said.

The Sheriff's Department told KTLA that this was an isolated incident.

"At this time there are no reasons parents and students should continue to be concerned," the department added.

The incident follows several others where students ingested laced food without their knowledge. Last month, a Virginia daycare owner was charged after three toddlers ate THC-laced goldfish crackers, and

