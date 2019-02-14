6 Super-Agers' Secrets to Keeping Your Brain Sharp

Getty Images





If you're reading this while pedaling a stationary bike, sipping a blueberry smoothie and chatting with your gym buddies, congratulations: You just might become a "super ager."

Super agers are seniors who have cognitive abilities comparable to people decades younger. And a growing body of research suggests that we can all boost our odds of joining their ranks by tweaking our daily habits and rethinking our views on aging.

Physical exercise, intellectual challenges, strong friendships and a healthy diet can all help protect an aging brain, studies show. But it's not just about crossword puzzles and leafy greens. Read on to discover the secrets of the super agers.

Have a Positive Mindset

Do you view the aging process as fixed and inevitable, or do you believe that everyone ages differently--and that your own aging process could be quite positive? Those who view aging as fixed tend to perform poorly on memory tests when confronted with negative age stereotypes, while those with more flexible views perform better, according to David Weiss of the University of Leipzig, whose research focuses on psychology and aging.

Negative age stereotypes are "all around us," Weiss says. But "there's no homogeneous aging trajectory. It's so different from person to person." In his research, people who subscribe to that more malleable view of aging "put more effort into the task to show that they don't conform" to the stereotypes, he says.

It's important to "become aware of the power of our attitudes and beliefs," Weiss says. "Our mindsets have a strong impact on how we are aging."

Make Friends

Strong friendships may be key to protecting the brain in later life. Studies show that "there are a lot of negative consequences to loneliness and positive consequences of staying socially active and engaged," says Emily Rogalski, associate professor at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine.

That doesn't mean lifelong introverts need to become social butterflies. The positive effects of staying engaged could come through a large group of friends or just a single close relationship, Rogalski says. "Different neurotransmitters are released when we feel compassion, empathy, love and friendship," she says. Chronic stress, on the other hand, can negatively affect parts of the brain important for memory. Simply calling up a friend, she says, may be good for your brain.