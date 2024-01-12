All 6 survive when Navy helicopter crashes in water near San Diego

A Navy helicopter on a training mission in California crashed into the water near San Diego on Thursday, and all six people aboard were rescued and brought ashore, a Navy official said.

An MH-60R helicopter from Helicopter Maritime Strike squadron 41 went into San Diego Bay "during routine training" around 6:40 p.m., Naval Air Station North Island spokesperson Commander Beth Teach said in a statement.

There were six crew members on board, and a safety boat that was on scene brought all to shore, she said.

"All personnel are undergoing medical evaluation at this time," Teach said in the statement. "An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the crash."

Naval Air Station North Island is in San Diego. The MH-60R is known as a Sea Hawk helicopter, and is used for anti-submarine and surface warfare, according to the Navy's website.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com