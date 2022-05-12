6 suspended, 1 arrested after video circulates of student with gun at Coast middle school

Six Central Middle School students were suspended after an 8th grader brought a gun to school yesterday and was filmed with the weapon on school property, Gulfport police said.

Police arrived at the at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after someone saw a video on social media of a student with a handgun on campus and notified the school

The 8th grader was charged with possession of a weapon and taken to the Harrison County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Gulfport School District said in a press release today it suspended six students after an investigation.

“Our investigation determined that their purpose was to film a video to distribute on social media,” the school district’s statement read.

Citing legal restrictions against discussing individual student discipline, the school district did not provide further details or identify the minors.

Gulfport police noted in their statement that “there were no reported threats, or anyone harmed during this incident.”