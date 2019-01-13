6 Tax Tips for New Grads

Graduating from college often means lots of life changes. Whether you're moving to a new place, starting a new job, or finally starting to pay back student loans, many of those changes are going to affect your tax obligations.

If you've had summer jobs while in school, chances are good you've filed a tax return before. But not every college grad has worked enough to file with the IRS in the past. And even if you've already filed a return to report income, the process may be different now that you're a full-fledged adult with a degree.

To make sure you're prepared for the new tax issues you're likely to face, follow these six tax tips for new grads:

1. Get your withholding right

When you get your first post-graduation job, you'll need to fill out a W-4 form to let your employer know how much to withhold from your paycheck.

It's important you're accurate in completing this form. You don't want too little taken out of your paycheck because you could get hit with penalties if you don't pay enough during the year. But you also don't want too much withheld -- even if you're excited to get a big tax refund -- because then you end up giving the IRS an interest-free loan and tying up your money.

There are instructions on the W-4 to help you figure out how many allowances you should claim. Read them carefully, especially if any special circumstances apply to you -- like working multiple jobs. And you can use the online IRS withholding calculator to simplify the process of determining if your employer is taking enough out of your paycheck for the IRS.

2. Understand your obligations to the IRS

The U.S. tax system is pay-as-you-go, so you're expected to pay your taxes as you earn money. If you work as an employee, your employer takes care of withholding money from your check and sending it to the IRS, so you should be in good shape as long as you follow the first tip and get your withholding right.

But lots of new grads work as independent contractors rather than employees -- or have side gigs where they earn extra income as a contractor. If you do either of these, you may have to send in quarterly estimated tax payments to make sure you're meeting your obligation to the IRS as you earn.

You're expected to pay estimated tax payments if you're likely to owe the IRS at least $1,000 when you file your return. You'll need to calculate your taxable income minus deductions and credits to determine if you're likely to owe the IRS at least $1,000. If you're not sure, it may be best to err on the side of caution and just send in four payments per year by April 15, June 15, Sept. 15, and Jan. 15.

3. Don't forget to claim your student-loan interest deduction

If you have student loan debt, you should be eligible to deduct up to $2,500 of the interest paid on your loan.

You won't have to itemize to claim this deduction. But you do need to be legally responsible for paying back the loan, you can't be a dependent on anyone else's tax return, and you can't file your taxes as married filing separately.

There's also an income limit to claiming the student-loan interest deduction. The IRS has a tool to help you determine if you're eligible for this deduction. If you are, you'll receive a statement specifying the amount of interest you can deduct. Keep this paperwork, and claim the deduction when you file your taxes.