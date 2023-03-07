6 Tech and Electronics Deals at Walmart You Shouldn’t Pass Up in March

bgwalker / iStock.com

We live in a digital world, relying more on our technology than ever before. While electronics and other tech can be expensive, if you rely upon a device for work or entertainment, it’s worth having the best quality products at the lowest prices. While tech and electronics don’t typically come cheap, Walmart is making them a lot more affordable by putting some excellent products on sale. Here are six tech and electronics deals you want to jump on at Walmart in March.

Find Out: 10 Aldi Brand Products Worth Buying

See: 3 Signs You’re Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB, Space Gray

This is a great opportunity to get a new iPad for home, work or leisure. This 2021 model comes with a 10.2-inch retina display, A13 bionic chip with neural engine, 8-megapixel back camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera. It has all the features you know and love in an iPad, with 256 GB of storage, stereo speakers, touch ID and Apple Pay, up to 10 hours of battery life and running iPadOS 15. It works with Apple Pencil (first generation) and Apple Smart Keyboard. You save $60.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Graphite

If you want the versatility of wireless earbuds for everything from business meetings to leisure-streaming movies or listening to music — with the bonus of noise-canceling functions — you can get $50 off these Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, in graphite color, at Walmart. With three microphones and voice pickup, the clarity is unparalleled. According to Walmart, the active noise-canceling feature can reduce background noise by as much as 98%. And, you don’t have to manually connect and disconnect when switching between devices thanks to its auto switch feature. It comes with three pairs of ear tips to accommodate different sizes of ears and a charging case.

Take Our Poll: What Do You Plan To Use Your Tax Refund For?

onn. 55″ Class 4K LED Roku Smart TV HDR

Story continues

High definition is the way to go when it comes to TV these days if you want to take advantage of the incredible cinematography that so many shows and movies have brought to the table. This 55″ Roku Smart TV allows you to stream over 500,000 movies and TV shows in wireless fashion, and it’s $111 off the normal price. Additionally, if your remote is lost in the couch cushions, you can use the free Roku mobile app to change channels (with voice control). It has three HDMI ports as well as one composite, one USB, one optical, one coaxial/cable, one LAN and a headphone jack.

Roconia Bluetooth Movie Projector

Roconia Native 1080P projector gives you the chance to truly turn your living room or bedroom into a home theater, with incredibly high resolution. It projects up to a 300-inch large screen with vivid clarity and color. Since it’s Wi-Fi enabled through Bluetooth technology, you won’t have to worry about hooking up a bunch of cables — you can even port it from room to room. This is an incredible deal at over $260 off the normal price.

Sony Wireless Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Walmart is clearing out this Sony 2020 model with a major sale, saving you $99. This XB33 wireless speaker is equipped with extra bass technology, for a deeper, fuller sound that you can play for up to 24 hours on the battery. Due to its waterproof, rustproof, dustproof and shockproof design, you can take it to all your favorite outdoors destinations — camping, the beach or just set up an outdoor ambiance on your patio for easy spring and summer listening. Connect with Sony’s Music Center app to enjoy a full range of music.

Epson EcoTank ET-4800 Wireless Supertank Printer

If you’re tired of your printer always running out ink, the Epson EcoTank ET-4800 printer runs on an “all-in-one-cartridge-free supertank,” according to Walmart. This means that high-capacity ink cartridges don’t need to be replaced constantly; instead, you can refill them with liquid ink bottles. Each black ink tank can print up to 4,500 pages, and 7,500 color pages, which they say is equivalent to 90 individual cartridges. Not only do you save money, but you also cut down on plastic cartridge waste, for a more sustainable solution. The printer comes with up to two years of ink. Save $50 when you buy it today.

More From GOBankingRates

Prices are accurate as of March 6, 2023, and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Tech and Electronics Deals at Walmart You Shouldn’t Pass Up in March