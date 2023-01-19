6 Tech and Electronics Deals at Walmart You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Heather Taylor
·3 min read
Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

The start of the year is a good time to invest in all of your tech needs. Whether you need an upgrade to existing equipment or backup protection to ensure your devices are charged and ready to go at all times, Walmart’s electronics department has everything you need at unbeatable prices.

This month, in-store and online shoppers will need to add these tech must-haves to their cart before checking out. These are the tech and electronics deals at Walmart you shouldn’t pass up.

See: 10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023
Find Out: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases
Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023

Restored Apple Watch Series 3 – 42mm

Price: $109.99 (on sale from $199.99)

The best-selling restored Apple Watch works alongside you in your journey to staying healthy and fit.

Use the Apple Watch to measure your workouts and track daily activity, from running to cycling and every fitness activity in between. Sync up your favorite playlists for an even more motivational workout. At $109.99, Walmart shoppers save $90 on this purchase.

Take Our Poll: Are You In Favor of More Inflation Relief in 2023?

Acer Nitro 23.6″ inch Curved Full HD Gaming Monitor

Price: $119 (on sale from $199.99)

If you’ve been putting off the purchase of a new gaming monitor, the Acer Nitro — now on sale for $80 off its original price — is the sign you need to buy one.

Through AMD FreeSync Premium technology, the game’s frame rate is determined by your graphics card and not the fixed refresh rate of the monitor. This means hours of play with crisp colors, clear text and real and dramatic resolution.

RCA 43″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Roku Smart LED TV

Price: $198 (on sale from $288)

Need a new TV? Purchasing this RCA Roku Smart LED TV from Walmart will save shoppers almost $100 off the original price.

Settle in to watch cable TV or connect your streaming services and gaming console for binge watching and gaming. You can access more than 500,000 streaming channels — including Netflix, YouTube and Vudu — on a 43″ inch screen for maximum viewing.

Hoey 3 in 1 Qi Wireless Car Charger

Price: $21.99 (on sale from $25.99)

The savings on this car charger are not as steep as other items mentioned in this roundup, but those on the go or planning long road trips this year will be happy they invested in this tech must-have from Walmart.

Receive complete phone protection through premium silicone when the road ahead gets bumpy and smoothly position and rotate your smartphone at any angle. The Hoey 3 in 1 Qi wireless car charger also charges devices fast and is made with the latest built-in smart chip.

Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Wireless Speaker with 10W Loud Stereo Sound

Price: $19.99 (on sale from $25.99)

Another Walmart best-seller is now on sale for anyone who plans on hosting gatherings or events this year.

With this Bluetooth speaker you’ll receive a unique enhanced bass, a clear treble and a built-in microphone design. It’s portable, making it easy to pack up and bring along for a camping trip or weekend with friends, and offers a hands-free skip function for enjoying all your favorites songs indoors and outdoors.

Gosund Timer Smart Plug

Price: $22.99 (on sale from $31.99)

Want to save a little extra on electric bills?

The Gosund Timer Smart Plug allows you to automatically power on and off any home electronics and appliances as you see fit. This pack of four smart plugs, once connected to a secure Wi-Fi network, allows you to create a schedule for each device where you power down or power on your home electronics and appliances. Perfect for reducing overall energy costs and fighting inflation.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Tech and Electronics Deals at Walmart You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Recommended Stories

  • 6 Best Deals at Walmart To Help You Survive the Winter

    Winter is in full swing, and there are still quite a few weeks to go before warmer temperatures take over. While you're waiting out the blustery weather, why not be as comfortable as possible? That...

  • DocuSign Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) was a stock market darling during pandemic-induced social distancing and shelter-in-place conditions, but the company's valuation suffered a big pullback as COVID-19 tailwinds lessened and macroeconomic headwinds curbed the market's appetite for growth stocks. Read on to see our Motley Fool contributors present their bullish and bearish takes on what comes next for DocuSign stock. Parkev Tatevosian: DocuSign provides enterprises, institutions, and individuals with a solution to an annoying necessity.

  • Cone Health purchases a total of 15 acres from VF Corp. for $9 million

    It turns out Cone Health bought more property from VF Corp. than first reported this morning. Triad Business Journal reported Thursday morning that Cone bought more than 8 acres of vacant land zoned for office at 1 and 2 North Pointe Court from VF for $6.8 million. TBJ learned later Thursday that Cone also bought the rest of 15-acre portfolio, which is zoned residential.

  • Market Digest: CTSH, GS

    Over the six trading sessions ended January 13, the S&P 500 (SPX) tacked on 5%, while both the Nasdaq and Nasdaq 100 were up over 7%. The S&P MidCap 400 was up 6.3% and the Russell 2000 popped 7.7%. The NYSE, as well as mid- and small-cap indices, are opening up some distance from their 200-day averages (a good sign), while the '500' closed 18 points above its 200-day (good, not enough to declare a breakout). The next two key pieces of resistance for the '500' are the bear-market trendline (which comes in at 4,035 when looking out a week) and the December high (at 4,100).

  • NJ to Provide Free Health Care for Undocumented Children

    (Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced free state-paid health care for thousands of undocumented immigrant children, as Democratic leaders elsewhere in the US say they’re overwhelmed with busloads of border crossers sent North.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality Head

  • Neogen Stock Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Neogen shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Daily Briefing: Why are egg prices soaring?

    Shoppers scramble to keep up and more news to know Thursday.

  • P&G raised prices 10%, and the volume of products sold fell more than expected

    P&G's stock fell as the company raised prices even more, leading to a bigger-than-expected decline in shipment volume.

  • How to Get Your $7,500 Electric-Vehicle Tax Credit—Before It’s Too Late

    The window to snag a $7,500 credit may be closing fast, though leasing may be a loophole in the new tax rules. How to navigate the obstacles.

  • Gold prices end at highest since April after back-to-back losses

    Gold futures gained on Thursday, with prices climbing to their highest since April, after back-to-back losses, as traders monitored indications of a slowdown in U.S. inflation. Gold for February delivery (GCG23) rose $16.90, or 0.9%, to settle at $1,923.90 an ounce on Comex. Prices for the most-active contract had posted a ninth straight session rise Wednesday, the longest winning streak since July 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Would the Raiders accept a second-round pick for QB Derek Carr?

    Would the Raiders accept a second-round pick for QB Derek Carr?

  • Just What's Going on With AT&T and Its Charts?

    AT&T is a long-time household name that's synonymous with telephones and communications. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) has moved up from a low in October but has "rolled over" in recent weeks. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has just made a lower high when prices made a slightly higher high - creating a bearish divergence.

  • Housing Market: 10 US Cities Offering the Most Bang for Your Buck in 2023

    The 2023 housing market will likely be defined by cooling prices and rising interest rates, but that's in the country as a whole. All real estate is local, and several cities are poised to buck that...

  • Nielsen Ratings Currency Will Not Back LIV Golf Ad Inventory on the CW

    The Saudi-backed challenger to the PGA Tour has landed a U.S. broadcast TV deal, as LIV Golf on Thursday announced it had inked a multiyear distribution pact with the CW. Per terms of the agreement, Nexstar’s the CW will air 14 LIV Golf tournaments in 2023, and while this marks a win for the upstart […]

  • 10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2023

    With inflation still hammering bank accounts, Americans are heading to Dollar Tree in droves. The famed discount store has been raking in massive revenue, seeing an increase in net sales of 8.1% to...

  • Why Vietnam is celebrating the Year of the Cat, not the Rabbit

    As China gears up to welcome the Year of the Rabbit, Lunar New Year looks slightly different in Vietnam, where the Year of the Cat is about to begin.But she believes that those who were born in the Year of the Cat, like her, have things easier than most.

  • I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 7 things I never buy at the parks.

    After working at the theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few tricks for how to save money on things like food and merchandise.

  • Microsoft Releases Email It Sent to Employees After Massive Layoff Announcement

    CEO Satya Nadella says it's 'showtime' for Microsoft as the software giant announces the elimination of 10,000 jobs.

  • Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

    Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...

  • Dog Found Abandoned in Backpack

    Gina Ray was on her way to the store in the city of Killeen in Texas when she spotted a backpack on the sidewalk. When she had a closer look, she found an eight-year-old Dachshund inside. “When I got down and opened it, all I seen was something black and I thought it was a […]