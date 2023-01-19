6 Tech and Electronics Deals at Walmart You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Shutterstock.com

The start of the year is a good time to invest in all of your tech needs. Whether you need an upgrade to existing equipment or backup protection to ensure your devices are charged and ready to go at all times, Walmart’s electronics department has everything you need at unbeatable prices.

This month, in-store and online shoppers will need to add these tech must-haves to their cart before checking out. These are the tech and electronics deals at Walmart you shouldn’t pass up.

See: 10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Find Out: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases

Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023

Restored Apple Watch Series 3 – 42mm

Price: $109.99 (on sale from $199.99)

The best-selling restored Apple Watch works alongside you in your journey to staying healthy and fit.

Use the Apple Watch to measure your workouts and track daily activity, from running to cycling and every fitness activity in between. Sync up your favorite playlists for an even more motivational workout. At $109.99, Walmart shoppers save $90 on this purchase.

Take Our Poll: Are You In Favor of More Inflation Relief in 2023?

Acer Nitro 23.6″ inch Curved Full HD Gaming Monitor

Price: $119 (on sale from $199.99)

If you’ve been putting off the purchase of a new gaming monitor, the Acer Nitro — now on sale for $80 off its original price — is the sign you need to buy one.

Through AMD FreeSync Premium technology, the game’s frame rate is determined by your graphics card and not the fixed refresh rate of the monitor. This means hours of play with crisp colors, clear text and real and dramatic resolution.

RCA 43″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Roku Smart LED TV

Price: $198 (on sale from $288)

Need a new TV? Purchasing this RCA Roku Smart LED TV from Walmart will save shoppers almost $100 off the original price.

Settle in to watch cable TV or connect your streaming services and gaming console for binge watching and gaming. You can access more than 500,000 streaming channels — including Netflix, YouTube and Vudu — on a 43″ inch screen for maximum viewing.

Story continues

Hoey 3 in 1 Qi Wireless Car Charger

Price: $21.99 (on sale from $25.99)

The savings on this car charger are not as steep as other items mentioned in this roundup, but those on the go or planning long road trips this year will be happy they invested in this tech must-have from Walmart.

Receive complete phone protection through premium silicone when the road ahead gets bumpy and smoothly position and rotate your smartphone at any angle. The Hoey 3 in 1 Qi wireless car charger also charges devices fast and is made with the latest built-in smart chip.

Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Wireless Speaker with 10W Loud Stereo Sound

Price: $19.99 (on sale from $25.99)

Another Walmart best-seller is now on sale for anyone who plans on hosting gatherings or events this year.

With this Bluetooth speaker you’ll receive a unique enhanced bass, a clear treble and a built-in microphone design. It’s portable, making it easy to pack up and bring along for a camping trip or weekend with friends, and offers a hands-free skip function for enjoying all your favorites songs indoors and outdoors.

Gosund Timer Smart Plug

Price: $22.99 (on sale from $31.99)

Want to save a little extra on electric bills?

The Gosund Timer Smart Plug allows you to automatically power on and off any home electronics and appliances as you see fit. This pack of four smart plugs, once connected to a secure Wi-Fi network, allows you to create a schedule for each device where you power down or power on your home electronics and appliances. Perfect for reducing overall energy costs and fighting inflation.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Tech and Electronics Deals at Walmart You Shouldn’t Pass Up