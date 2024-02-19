6 teenagers allegedly involved in crash after high-speed pursuit

Six teenagers, including a 12-year-old, were allegedly involved in a dangerous high-speed pursuit that traversed several South Los Angeles neighborhoods and ended in a violent crash Sunday night.

CHP officials confirmed to KTLA that the pursuit started around 10:45 p.m. on the southbound 605 Freeway. According to stringer service OnSceneTV, the white BMW SUV contained six teenage occupants.

“The vehicle exited the freeway, CHP vehicles stopped pursuing [and an] airship took over around 11:10 p.m.,” a CHP spokesperson said.

During the pursuit, the driver allegedly ran several red lights and came close to crashing into multiple civilian vehicles.

The chase ended shortly after the airship was deployed when the SUV collided with a semi-truck near Figueroa Street and Slauson Avenue, authorities confirmed.

A total of six teenagers, including a 12-year-old, were allegedly involved in a dangerous high-speed pursuit that traversed several Los Angeles neighborhoods and ended in a violent crash on Feb. 18, 2024. (OnSceneTV)

Video from the scene shows the mangled car smashed into a nearby chain link fence; the truck driver was said to be uninjured.

Preliminary information indicates that the driver and one other occupant were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. No other hospitalizations were reported.

The other four individuals were seen sitting on the sidewalk in handcuffs; CHP confirmed that four occupants of the vehicle were detained, but they could not confirm their ages.

The Los Angeles Police Department has taken over the investigation.

