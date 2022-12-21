6 teenagers in Lake City involved in a shooting, 5 wounded

The Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting incident involving six teenage boys that happened Monday in broad daylight.

RELATED: Five teenagers shot in Lake City

The Lake City Police Department said all six teenage boys are going to be okay. Still, residents in Lake City told Action News Jax that a shooting involving that many people, let alone teenagers, is very scary.

The shooting happened on Northwest Dixie Avenue at the intersection of Northwest Wright Lane. Lake City PD said the shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. Action News Jax was told that five of the six teenagers were shot but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The area where the shooting occurred is in a residential neighborhood just north of Alma Avenue, where Lake City police found three of the six injured teens.

STORY: Local Jax Beach restaurant gets a surprise phone call from Philadelphia Eagles

While investigating that scene, officers got a tip about a car just 0.2 miles up the road on the intersection of Northwest Wilson Street and Northwest Alabama Terrace. That car was holding the other three teenage boys, two of whom had been shot in the same incident.

Officials said this shooting is still under investigation. If you have any information about the shooting, please call Lake City PD at 386-752-4343.

Action News Jax reached out to Lake City PD, as well as its police chief, to see where the department is in its investigation and was told that it is currently chasing leads.

STORY: Clay County land sold by master developer of Nocatee and eTown

Action News Jax’s Princess Jhané Stepherson also spoke with neighbors. They told her that they were too afraid of retaliation and didn’t want to talk on camera. One woman told Stepherson off camera that she knows the six teens. She said that for the last week, all of them had been walking up and down the street, casually holding riffles.

A man who also lives in the neighborhood, who didn’t want to go on camera, said the shooting was “senseless and terrifying for neighbors with children.”

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories