6 teens arrested in fatal Iowa school shooting

Six teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the fatal Monday shooting outside a Des Moines, Iowa high school.

A 15-year-old boy was killed and two teenaged girls were critically injured in the drive-by shooting at East High School, which was first reported at 2:48 p.m. local time.

Now six teenagers in the Des Moines have been arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, The Des Moines Register reported on Tuesday.

Those arrested were Octavio Lopez, 17; Nyang Chamdual, 14; Manuel Buezo, 16; Romero Perdomo, 16; Alex Perdomo, 15; and Henry Valladares-Amaya, 17.

"While this incident occurred outside of a school, it could have occurred in any one of our neighborhoods. The school is where the suspects found their target," said Sgt. Paul Parizek, public information officer for the Des Moines Police Department. "Within one hour of the incident, almost all of the suspects were in custody. Within several hours, all were."

Parizek said five residential search warrants and six vehicle search warrants have been executed within Des Moines, and six firearms have been recovered so far.

The names of the victims have not been disclosed. Parizek said the 15-year-old male victim did not attend East High School, while the two female victims are students there. The victim who was killed was the intended target of the shooting, while the other two were not, according to authorities.

