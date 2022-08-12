6 teens arrested after stolen Cadillac, Mercury SUV, Ford Escape seen on I-985

Aug. 11—Six teenagers from DeKalb County were charged after authorities found stolen cars Wednesday, Aug. 10, on Interstate 985, according to authorities.

Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 4 a.m. Wednesday on 985 near exit 16 after a 911 call about suspicious activity.

Deputies found three cars on the southbound shoulder — including one believed to be broken down — and a group of teenagers, who had run from the cars, Sheriff's Office spokesman B.J. Williams said.

Deputies were able to apprehend Malachi Campbell, 17, and John Pritchett, 17, both of Stone Mountain, as well as a 15-year-old boy.

Marquarius Davis, 17, of Stone Mountain, and a 16-year-old boy were found a short time later at the McDonald's on Frontage Road.

The last teenager, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested on Davis Street in Gainesville.

"During initial questioning, Hall County investigators learned the young men had traveled to Hall County in one of the vehicles found stopped on the highway, a Ford Escape later determined to have been stolen from Dekalb County," Williams wrote in a news release.

A Mercury SUV and a Cadillac sedan also found on 985 were reported stolen from the Walden at Oakwood apartments, according to the Sheriff's Office and Oakwood Police Chief Tim Hatch.

Hatch said there were also at least three other cars entered in the Walden apartments.

"We had two other entering auto cases the same night, but I am not aware that we have been able to link these cars to the same subjects," Hatch said, adding that some of the reports were not yet done.

The 17-year-old suspects were booked in to the Hall County Jail, while the younger suspects were taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville.

Campbell, Pritchett, Davis and the 15-year-old found near the scene were charged with obstruction.

Campbell and Pritchett were also charged with theft by receiving stolen property, and Pritchett was charged solely with ID fraud and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

The 15-year-old found on Davis Street was charged with possession of a gun by an underage person.

The 16-year-old did not have any charges from Hall County.

The Times has reached out to Oakwood Police to find out what charges were brought against these suspects.

Magistrate Court officials said all of the suspects requested a court-appointed attorney.