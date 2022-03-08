6 teens charged with murder in Des Moines high school shooting

Linh Ta
·1 min read

Six Des Moines teens are facing murder charges following a shooting outside East High School that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured two others on Monday, according to police.

Driving the news: Des Moines police announced in a press release Tuesday that the teens, who range in age from 14 to 17, are each charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Axios does not name minors who are charged in criminal cases.

State of play: During an investigation Monday evening, Des Moines detectives learned the shots were allegedly fired by multiple people from several vehicles.

  • Police executed multiple residential and vehicle search warrants in the city and recovered six firearms in connection to the shooting, according to the DMPD.

The latest: The two other shooting victims are still hospitalized.

  • A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition, while an 18-year-old female victim remains in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories