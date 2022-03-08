6 teens charged with murder after fatal shooting outside Des Moines East High School

Police have arrested six local teenagers and charged each with murder in the Monday shooting outside of East High School that left one teenager dead and two others in critical condition.

A 15-year-old boy was killed in what police say was a targeted drive-by shooting. Two young women, one 16 and one 18, also were shot and remain in critical condition.

The fatal victim was the intended target, the two other victims were not, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek, spokesperson for the Des Moines Police Department. Parizek said the gunfire came from multiple shooters and from multiple vehicles.

According to Des Moines police the following local teenagers have been each charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder:

Octavio Lopez, 17, of Des Moines.

Nyang Chamdual, 14, of Des Moines.

Manuel Buezo, 16, of Des Moines.

Romero Perdomo, 16, of Des Moines

Alex Perdomo, 15, of Des Moines

Henry Valladares-Amaya, 17, of Des Moines.

"While this incident occurred outside of a school, it could have occurred in any one of our neighborhoods. The school is where the suspects found their target," Parizek said.

"Within one hour of the incident, almost all of the suspects were in custody. Within several hours, all were."

Parizek said five residential search warrants and six vehicle search warrants have been executed within the city. Six firearms have been recovered, he said.

The names of the victims were not provided. Parizek said the 15-year-old did not attend East High School. The two other victims critically injured were students at the school, he said.

The killing was the city's fourth homicide in 2022.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. near the northwest corner of the school campus, school officials have stated. Police believe the gunfire came from a passing vehicle. Shell cwere recovered from the scene.

School was canceled Tuesday in response to the killing. Des Moines Public Schools announced grief counselors will be available for students and staff all week.

Des Moines police continue to investigate the shooting, along with the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Iowa State Patrol, the Polk County Sheriff's Office, and the Des Moines Public Schools Department of Public Safety.

Des Moines mourns 'dark day' after shooting

The shooting has left the city in mourning, said school and public safety officials.

“Our entire community is in mourning right now," Des Moines Superintendent Thomas Ahart said Monday evening. "We do not have young lives to spare in Des Moines.”

Police Chief Dana Wingert was at the scene Monday afternoon and evening.

"This is a dark day for the city of Des Moines," Wingert said at an evening news conference. “Another tragic loss of life. Every one of them is tragic. Every one of them is pointless."

Mothers were terrified for their children. Students were left in shock — some heard the gunfire, and the screams that followed.

