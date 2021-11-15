6 teens injured in shooting near Denver-area school, police say

Five teens were transported to a hospital Monday afternoon, after a shooting near Aurora Central High School in Aurora, Colorado, police said.

The victims range in age from 14 to 17.

A sixth victim, an 18-year-old, “self-transported to the hospital with minor injuries,” police said.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on Monday.

The school was placed on a secure perimeter but, according to police, the incident did not happen inside the school, but just north at Nome Park.

The suspect is no longer on the scene, according to police.

Aurora Public Schools is sending an email and automated message to all Central High School parents “to communicate dismissal for school today,” the APD said.

———