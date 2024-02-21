These 6 Texas cities made Forbes' list of worst drivers in the US

Surely, you’ve honked your horn and blurted out a few expletives if you’ve driven on any of Texas’ major highways.

The Forbes Advisor released a ranking of cities with the worst drivers and Texas appears in that list several times. The publication compared the 50 most populated U.S. cities across five key metrics.

Texas cities with the worst drivers

According to the Forbes Advisor, three of the top 15 cities with the worst drivers are located in Texas, including Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio, with an honorable mention for El Paso, Houston and Austin. Here’s how they ranked:

Dallas ranked 6th. The study showed the city had 14.61 fatal accidents per 100,000 residents.

Fort Worth ranked 9th. The study showed the city had 10.6 fatal accidents per 100,000 residents.

San Antonio ranked 12th. The study showed the city had 10.46 fatal accidents per 100,000 residents.

El Paso ranked 20th. The study showed the city had 9.3 fatal accidents per 100,000 residents.

Houston ranked 23th. The study showed the city had 10.81 fatal accidents per 100,000 residents.

Austin ranked 24th. The Texas capitol had 8.85 fatal accidents per 100,000 residents.

How reckless driving affects your wallet

Insurance companies use data to determine how much it’s going to cost to cover drivers. Drivers living in a city that has a high percentage of accidents will likely pay more. The cost of insurance varies in each state. According to NerdWallet, Texas ranks fourth for high car insurance premiums, with Texans paying $2,966 per year or about $247 per month, on average.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 6 Texas cities make Forbes' list of worst drivers in the US