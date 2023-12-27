6 thefts from vehicles reported in Brookline neighborhood in days before Christmas, police say

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials are releasing more details about the events that led to them warning people who live and park in the Brookline area about thefts from vehicles.

Pittsburgh Police initially alerted the public to the issue of increasing vehicle break-ins in the neighborhood on Christmas Day.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh Police warning residents about increased break-ins in Brookline neighborhood

Now, officials tell Channel 11 that in the days leading up to Christmas, there were six thefts from vehicle reports on the following streets: Berwin Avenue, Dunster Street, Starkamp Street, and Alwyn Street. Additionally, there were two reports of incidents on Eathan Avenue.

According to investigators, none of the vehicles showed signs of having forced entry, so they were all likely left unlocked. All of them had been rummaged through and several had small items stolen. However, one of them had a wallet stolen from it, which had $300 and credit cards inside.

Police are also investigating after a vehicle was stolen outside a family’s home on Fernhill Avenue. Investigators said the family had returned home, unloaded some items, and left the keys in the unlocked vehicle when they went inside. It was then stolen from in front of their house.

Public safety officials said police are working to identify at least four potential actors from surveillance video. They said the footage is still being reviewed.

Police have assigned directed patrols in Brookline but are asking everyone who lives and parks in the area to remove visible items from unattended vehicles.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘Perplexing’: Pregnant teen, boyfriend found dead in Texas apartment parking lot Steelers announce starting quarterback against Seahawks Allegheny County lottery player will split $138K jackpot with 2 others VIDEO:Teen killed in crash honored by hundreds during vigil at Pine-Richland Stadium DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts