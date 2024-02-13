6 things that happened in the New Mexico Legislature last week

Feb. 12—The legislative session will come to an end Thursday, so a whirlwind week is ahead in Santa Fe. Here's a look at what happened last week in the Legislature:

1. High school graduation requirements have officially changed after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed HB 171 into law Friday. The last time New Mexico's graduation requirements were overhauled was 2007.

2. The state House approved a bill to create a multimillion-dollar tribal education trust fund. If passed into law, the measure would bolster Native language programs and develop culturally relevant curricula.

3. The House also passed an omnibus tax bill, which would create new income tax brackets, create a rural health care practitioner credit and allow deductions for private pre-kindergarten and child care services. Legislators tried to make the bill difficult to veto, after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed large portions of last year's tax package.

4. A detention bill that attempted to stop New Mexico governments from entering detention contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement failed on Tuesday in the Senate. A similar bill failed in the Senate last year.

5. The House passed a bill Saturday to increase royalties on oil and gas industry leases. The bill could bring an extra $50 million to $75 million into the Land Grant Permanent Fund.

6. The Senate approved a seven-day waiting period for gun purchases Saturday. Supporters say it could help curb suicides.