6 Times the Moon Is Really Going to Mess With You in 2019

We had quite a few specialty lunar events in 2018, and if those threw you for a loop, well, you may not be out of the woods yet.

The first half of 2019 is like a hangover from last year’s manic moon energy, with eclipses and supermoons kicking off the first three months. But while last year was punctuated by difficult full moons and a series of major retrogrades, the full moons of 2019 return to a somewhat normal cadence.

Still, the new year will bring us plenty of challenging lunations. Full moons of every stripe, whether they be blue, harvest or super, are all about endings. They occur when the moon is opposite the sun on the zodiac wheel, thus causing the greatest astrological tension between the two. The moon represents our emotions; the sun our character and will. When those two are at odds, it exposes the weak links in our lives. Full moons urge us to break those links and start fresh in the new lunar cycle. They are ruthless.

We’ve rounded up the six most intense full moon dates in 2019, what makes them so tricky, and how to navigate what they’ll throw at us.

January 20: Wolf Moon

The first full moon of the year is the Wolf Moon, and it kicks things off with an extra dose of eeriness: it’s a total lunar eclipse and also a supermoon. Let’s break that down.

All lunar eclipses are full moons, but most full moons are not eclipses. These happen when the moon passes into the Earth’s shadow, thus blocking the light from the sun and appearing dark. All full moons bring tension and release, but eclipses intensify that effect. When a lunar eclipse is total, rather than partial, it scatters the red-orange color of the sunset, thus earning the “blood moon” moniker.

A supermoon is when a moon is at perigee, the point in its orbit closest to Earth. So this moon is full, eclipsed, and very much in our faces.

What does this mean for us? Well, the moon is in Leo, the sign of willfulness and self-expression, so conflicts may get a little loud during this time. And to up the stakes, Mars and Venus, planets of aggression and desire, respectively, will join the moon versus the sun. You will feel passionately about whatever conflict arises, and the trick will be to not let your ego take the lead. Try to stay calm in these hot-headed times.

February 19: Snow Moon

February brings us another intense supermoon: the Snow Moon, which peaks in Virgo, the sign of the harvest, hard work, and self-sacrifice. We may feel extra hard on ourselves and take on a greater share of blame than we deserve in any conflict that arises.

To make things even more complicated, Mercury and Neptune will meet up with each other to oppose this moon, suggesting that we may be susceptible to deception or magical thinking. Take extra care to listen to your gut, even if it’s saying what you don’t want to hear.

You will be helped in your efforts to stay grounded by Mars, planet of decisive action. If you’re stuck between two choices, the Snow Moon will almost certainly push you toward the practical one. It may not look as dazzling, but it’s the only real path forward.

March 20: Worm Moon

The March full moon is yet another supermoon — that’s right, we have three in a row this year. That means that not only is this moon at its fullest point in its lunar cycle, but it’s orbiting as close to the Earth as it gets. As one might expect, that magnifies things a bit.

This one is called the Worm Moon, because it usually coincides with spring, and this year’s Worm Moon actually falls on the same day as the vernal equinox, which marks the sun’s first entry into Aries. Because the moon will peak in Libra, the sign opposite Aries, this moon will raise challenges related to your most committed relationships. Think about any weak spots in your marriage, business partnership or close friendships. They will surface in a way that forces you both to take action — try to get on the same page early.

That may be a tall order, though, since Mercury will be in retrograde and in opposition to this moon. Mercury rules communication and thinking, so we may be especially prone to misunderstandings and re-opening arguments we thought were put away for good. If we didn’t truly resolve the root of an issue the first time around, that’s our homework now.