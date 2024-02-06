6 tips for driving safely in Arizona rain

It may not be the monsoon, but rainfall and stormy weather were expected this week across Arizona, according to the National Weather Service. The Arizona Department of Transportation offered some tips to remember when navigating rainy roadways.

Many people don't think about it until the time comes, but knowing what to do if caught out on the road during heavy rainfall is crucial. Here are six tips for driving during one of these storms:

1. Turn on your headlights

It’s important for other drivers to be able to see you. Even at midday, cloudy weather and rain could make your car less visible to anyone else on the road.

2. Go slow

ADOT advises creating a “space cushion” between you and the car in front of you.

3. Don’t brake suddenly

This can cause hydroplaning, which is “when a thin layer of water accumulates between your tires and the asphalt and your vehicle loses contact with the roadway,” as ADOT described. When hydroplaning, your vehicle may begin drifting across the road. To regain control, turn your wheel with the slide and step off the gas.

4. Avoid puddles on the roadway

Try to drive in the center lane(s) or, while maintaining a safe distance, drive in the tire tracks of the vehicle ahead of you.

5. Try not to drive behind large vehicles

The tires on these cars can spray onto your windshield, further reducing visibility.

6. Make sure your windshield wipers are up to par

Check if they are working, or if they need replacing. You don't know how important it is for debris and rainfall to be removed from your windshield until it's raining.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What Arizona drivers need to watch out for when driving in the rain