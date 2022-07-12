6 Tips To Enjoy Your Vacation And Avoid Unnecessary Spending

How much do you spend when on vacation? According to ValuePenguin, the average cost of a domestic 4 nights trip is $581 while an international 12 nights trip is $3,251.

A lot of times we go on vacation, without a care in the world and when we get back home, we take a look at our credit card statement and are reminded of blowing our budget.

You don’t have to watch every penny while on vacation, but there are ways to avoid unnecessary spending.

Here’s how to enjoy your vacation without unnecessary spending.

Only purchase items you can’t buy at home

Let’s be honest, most of the time we spend a lot of money on souvenirs for ourselves, friends and family and they end up being forgotten about. Instead of purchasing a bunch of souvenirs, focus on purchases that you’ll use more and that you can’t find at home. Also, make sure the purchase can be easily transported and won’t be taken by airport security.

If you must purchase a souvenir, do not purchase at the airport or hotel shops because the prices are usually marked up.

Use a credit card with no foreign transaction fees

Before traveling, do research on which credit cards have no foreign transaction fees. It’s also great to find credit cards with perks like cash rebates and points on each purchase. Credit cards are great to use when traveling because you won’t have to walk around with a lot of cash and you can easily track your charges.

Research before booking!

Before booking any hotels, flights, tours, and making restaurant reservations, research the best possible price. Using a travel agent is great because they have a network and can get room upgrades and cheaper airfare and hotel rates.

Eat local

When traveling, try to avoid hotel restaurants and find location options. The food in non-touristy spots is usually tastier and costs less.

Take public transportation

It can be easy to just hop in Ubers or rent a car, but a lot of cities have public transportation systems that are easy to use and friendly to your bank account. Not only is it cheaper, but it also is a great way to explore the city. Walking is another option that is completely free!

Don’t purchase travel insurance without reading the fine print

Before committing to a travel insurance policy, do research on knowing what’s covered, the exclusions, details, and comparing rates. Travel policies vary by state, so always be sure to read the fine print before committing.

