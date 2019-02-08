How Couples Can Have a Positive Relationship With Their Money

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Ways Happy Couples Talk About Money

Talking about money with your significant other can be awkward, especially when the conversation quickly escalates to heated arguments. But avoiding the money talk with your partner could be even more detrimental to your relationship.

In its Love and Money 2017 survey, TD Bank found that 90 percent of respondents who say they are in happy relationships discuss money at least once a month. Meanwhile, just 68 percent of unhappy couples talk about money this often.

But, how do you have a conversation with your significant other without arguing? And, how do you make smart money decisions as a couple? If you want to have a successful relationship, follow these strategies happy couples use to discuss finances.

They Stay on the Same Page

First and foremost, you and your partner need to be on the same page when it comes to finances. That means you have to agree to make a plan for your money together.

“With almost 40 years of experience, I can tell you that short- and long-term planning is a joint effort,” said Ron Weiner, CFP, managing director and partner of RDM Financial Group at HighTower. “In today’s world, regardless of who earns what or who is more financially savvy, working on budgets and short- and long-term projections together is truly essential for not just financial success — but personal happiness.”

Why Shared Goals Are Important

For example, perhaps you and your partner want to buy a home. After all, “purchasing a home is one of the largest investments a couple ever makes, and it’s a landmark for finances, relationship success and the future of families,” said April Masini, a relationship expert and founder of relationship advice forum Ask April.

You need to be on the same page as your partner to make sure this purchase is right for your relationship, family and overall finances. After all, there are plenty of downsides that come with buying a home.

“It might be perfectly okay to drain assets by having that vacation home to enjoy in the short term,” said Weiner. “But you might have to look at the reality of selling that asset in later years to support your retirement lifestyle … It’s easier to plan that together than for one person to simply say, ‘Honey, we simply can’t afford this anymore.'”

They Make Money Dates

Date night isn’t just for dinner and dancing. Financially successful couples also set dates to check in on their money. Besides helping couples stay on the same page, regular money dates offer another perk: They allow you to stop fighting about money.

“The main reason couples fight over money is that they leave their finances too open-ended, too open to debate,” said Brian Davis, a BiggerPockets columnist. “Couples should sit down and have a serious conversation to agree on a budget. Then, find ways to systematize that budget to cut out any ambiguity. If couples do it right the first time, they don’t need to rehash the same financial arguments over and over; they each have a certain amount of their own money, and everything else is systematized.”

How to Have Better Money Talks

For example, Davis and his wife have a money date on the last Sunday of every month. “We have a standing in-house financial date where we make a nice dinner, have a bottle of wine and sit down with our laptops to review our credit card statements for the month,” he said. “We transfer money from our joint account to each of our credit cards for any joint expenses we put on them — usually just big-ticket purchases like airfare for a trip.”

Any personal expenses they put on their credit cards are then paid for out of their personal checking accounts.

“It’s less of a chore than it sounds,” said Davis. “Out of a three-hour evening of eating and drinking, it only takes 15 minutes to pay our credit card bills.”

They Treat Their Relationships Like a Business

You wouldn’t expect a business to succeed if its owners didn’t track income and expenses, or set short-term, mid-term and long-term goals. Relationships are no different. Keep constant tabs on your cash flow, or the money going in and out of your accounts.