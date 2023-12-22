6 trans kids aren't standing between you and sports glory. DeWine must reject the hate

A trans rights group marches in the pride parade. Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Columbus. Thousands turned out Saturday for Stonewall Columbus' Pride parade Downtown. It was the first in-person event since 2019 and a welcome sight for many.

Less than 1% of the population is going pro in any sport, and only about 2% of highschoolers receive athletics scholarships.

With 400,000 students, spanning 6 grades and over 800 schools, participating in various Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) sports, you’d be hard-pressed to know any that are advancing to collegiate athletics.

Yet lawmakers and outsiders flown into Ohio complain that six trans kids stand between you and your professional sports dreams.

They’ve sent House Bill 68, legislation banning healthcare access and sports participation for trans kids, to Governor DeWine’s desk.

The governor must veto this bill, and we must all join in urging him to do so.

Gender affirming care is an evidence-based best practice.

It’s crucial to the overall health and wellbeing of gender diverse children and adolescents, who make up less than 2% of the population.

Twenty-one medical associations and institutions, representing tens of thousands Ohio healthcare professionals, testified against House Bill 68.

These doctors work closely with parents, providing the best possible outcomes. I trust them with every other diagnosis and treatment for my child. Why wouldn’t Ohio trust them with this?

Ohio lawmakers are preoccupied with children's reproductive organs

Public comments from the bill’s chief architects, including lobbying organizations like the Center for Christian Virtue, are revealing and chilling.

They’ve made clear their preoccupation with drying and thinning child vaginas, concern for young girls in pain during sex and fears these children aren’t reproducing or orgasming.

Nearly 60 Republican extremists voted for mandatory, penetrative vaginal exams before playing sports, a move education groups called legalized child sexual assault.

Those obsessed with children’s fertility are also sponsoring abortion and contraception bans without exceptions for rape.

In their words, it’s an “opportunity” for children to be forced to give birth.

They’re defunding public schools and expanding private school vouchers, putting more kids and tax dollars into unregulated religious schools where LGBTQ+ children are denied enrollment or forced into the harmful conversion therapy they’ve admittedly practiced.

Out of towners do not represent Ohio's interest

The professionals and parents in Ohio are clear on what’s best for these kids. OHSAA uses guidelines rooted in science and fairness to humanely and rightfully permit their participation in sports.

Out-of-towner Riley Gaines, a fifth place NCAA finisher and swimmer you otherwise never would’ve heard of or cared about, and still shouldn’t, is being paid to fly into Ohio and around the country, promoting state-sanctioned bullying, by organizations that vocally opposed the Violence Against Women Act.

I’m a lifelong Ohioan. In our public schools, I became a high school All-American, Mid-American Conference Champion, full athletic scholarship recipient, and volunteer coach to a Division I state champion women’s team in swimming.

Gaines does not speak for me, my daughter, or the female athletes I’ve cared for. We are mentally resilient, inclusive and committed to self-improvement, not scapegoating others.

Gaines speaks for the patriarchy.

It’s 2023 and we don’t buy her outdated “dainty women” mantra.

Our governor must reject the diatribes of a washed-up, couldn’t hack it athlete whose platform and access to Ohio lawmakers was only made possible by a group noted for their anti-women positions.

This “trust me and not the facts” approach in Ohio’s state government, coupled with this bizarre sexualization of children, sounds a lot like an upcoming Netflix cult documentary.

There is no context, none, where these ideas should be normalized. If DeWine approves House Bill 68, he’s condoning their sick obsession, one that disgusts any sensible Ohio parent.

He must create distance, demonstrate compassion, and veto HB 68.

Michaela Burriss is an Upper Arlington City Council member, 2023 Riverside High School Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee, and accomplished Ohio University student-athlete where she served two terms as the Student Athlete Advisory Council president and one term on the University Committee on Intercollegiate Athletics, a University Presidential Appointment.

