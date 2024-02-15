6 trapped hikers airlifted off Mt. Baldy

Six hikers trapped at around 9,000 feet on Mt. Baldy were airlifted to safety Wednesday, authorities announced.

The group of hikers, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, got stuck on Bear Canyon Trail due to snow and were unable to continue.

Video of the rescue posted to X, formerly Twitter, shows several people in a line, each with a hand on the shoulder of the person in front of them moving toward the waiting rescue helicopter hovering just above ground.

LASD airlifted six hikers trapped at 9,000 feet off Mt. Baldy on Feb. 14, 2024 (LASD)

The remains Lifei Huang, 22, who went missing during a hike on Mt. Baldy on Feb. 4 were recovered on Feb. 12, 2024 (Lifei Huang)

One of the last videos Lifei Huang posted to social media of her hike into Mount Baldy on Feb. 4, 2024. (Lifei Huang)

Search and rescue teams found a trio of hikers lost overnight on Mt. Baldy on Feb. 5, 2024. (LASD)

This rescue comes just days after the remains of 22-year-old Lifei Huang, from El Monte, were recovered on Mt. Baldy. Huang went for a solo hike in the area on Feb. 4 at around 2 p.m. and was later reported missing.

Just a day after the 22-year-old went missing, on Feb. 5, a trio of experienced hikers had to be rescued after spending a night in frigid temperatures and severe weather at 8,400 feet, LASD said. The group got lost on Big Bear Canyon Trail after running out of daylight.

Fortunately, the group had left their itinerary with relatives who notified authorities, the Sierra Madre Search and Rescue Team said in a post on social media.

It is unclear how long the six hikers rescued today had been on the mountain or if any of them sustained injuries during the incident.

Located in the San Gabriel Mountains, Mount Baldy presents acute dangers to hikers during the wintertime. In 2023, several hikers were found dead, including British actor Julian Sands, 65, after heading out for a hike in the area.

“Many hikers, experienced or novice, underestimate the steep terrain, unpredictable weather, and high winds that present themselves in our mountain areas,” officials warn. “Exposure to the elements and falls contribute to Mt. Baldy’s growing mortality rate and the risk of avalanches prolongs rescue efforts.”

