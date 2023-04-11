6 Ukrainian border guards held Bakhmut positions for 3 hours, preventing Russians from encircling Ukrainian forces

Urban combat continues in the eastern city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has released a video showing Ukrainian forces repelling a recent Russian assault.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Over the course of three hours, six border guards from the Luhansk detachment held their positions and repelled enemy assaults, despite being significantly outnumbered.

A fireteam came to their fellow soldiers’ aid when the threat of encirclement became imminent."

Details: The State Border Guard Service reported that Ukrainian forces deployed grenade launchers and firearms and repelled the Russian assault; wounded Ukrainian soldiers have been evacuated from the battlefield.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the situation in the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast is most complicated. Nevertheless, the Russians do not control the city. Ukraine's defence forces are engaged in fierce battles with the invaders.

