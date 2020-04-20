6 Undervalued Cyclical Companies Growing Earnings

Companies that are growing their earnings are often good investments. According to the GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator as of April 20, the following undervalued companies have a high margin of safety and have grown their earnings per share over a five-year period through the end of 2019.

Booking Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BKNG) earnings per share have grown 19.20% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 54.11% margin of safety at $1,432.87 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 13.07. The share price has been as high as $2,094 and as low as $1,107 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 30.79% below its 52-week high and 30.88% above its 52-week low.

The online travel agency has a market cap of $60.40 billion and an enterprise value of $62.18 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Dodge & Cox with 3.47% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.75%, Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.52% and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Fund with 0.47%.

Ross Stores

The earnings per share of Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have grown 17% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with an 15.15% margin of safety at $91.72 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 19.94. The share price has been as high as $124.16 and as low as $56.30 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 26.13% below its 52-week high and 62.91 % above its 52-week low.

The off-price apparel and home fashion retailer has a market cap of $32.60 billion and an enterprise value of $34.73 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.19% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments with 1.23% and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10%.

O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ORLY) earnings per share have grown 19.70% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 26.66% margin of safety at $373.51 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 20.88. The share price has been as high as $454.31 and as low as $251.51 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 18.56% below its 52-week high and 47.11% above its 52-week low.

The company, which sells aftermarket automotive parts and accessories, has a market cap of $27.73 billion and an enterprise value of $33.56 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.54% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments with 1.0% and David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.70%.

Magna International

The earnings per share of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) have grown 8.50% per annum over the past five years.

