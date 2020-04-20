6 Undervalued Cyclical Companies Growing Earnings

Companies that are growing their earnings are often good investments. According to the GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator as of April 20, the following undervalued companies have a high margin of safety and have grown their earnings per share over a five-year period through the end of 2019.
Booking Holdings
Booking Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BKNG) earnings per share have grown 19.20% per annum over the past five years.
According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 54.11% margin of safety at $1,432.87 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 13.07. The share price has been as high as $2,094 and as low as $1,107 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 30.79% below its 52-week high and 30.88% above its 52-week low.
The online travel agency has a market cap of $60.40 billion and an enterprise value of $62.18 billion.
The company's largest guru shareholder is Dodge & Cox with 3.47% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.75%, Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.52% and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio)'s Oakmark Fund with 0.47%.
Ross Stores
The earnings per share of Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have grown 17% per annum over the past five years.
According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with an 15.15% margin of safety at $91.72 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 19.94. The share price has been as high as $124.16 and as low as $56.30 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 26.13% below its 52-week high and 62.91 % above its 52-week low.
The off-price apparel and home fashion retailer has a market cap of $32.60 billion and an enterprise value of $34.73 billion.
The company's largest guru shareholder is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.19% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments with 1.23% and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10%.
O'Reilly Automotive
O'Reilly Automotive Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ORLY) earnings per share have grown 19.70% per annum over the past five years.
According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 26.66% margin of safety at $373.51 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 20.88. The share price has been as high as $454.31 and as low as $251.51 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 18.56% below its 52-week high and 47.11% above its 52-week low.
The company, which sells aftermarket automotive parts and accessories, has a market cap of $27.73 billion and an enterprise value of $33.56 billion.
The company's largest guru shareholder is Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.54% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments with 1.0% and David Abrams (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.70%.
Magna International
The earnings per share of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) have grown 8.50% per annum over the past five years.
According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with an 38.30% margin of safety at $36.25 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 6.95. The share price has been as high as $57.09 and as low as $22.75 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 36.50% below its 52-week high and 59.34% above its 52-week low.
The company, which operates in the vehicles and auto parts industry, has a market cap of $10.84 billion and an enterprise value of $14.64 billion.
The company's largest guru shareholder is Hotchkis & Wiley with 2.36% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments with 2.12% and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gotham Asset Management with 0.04%.
NVR
NVR Inc.'s (NYSE:NVR) earnings per share have grown 28.40% per annum over the past five years.
According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 53.68% margin of safety at $2,917 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 13.19. The share price has been as high as $4,071 and as low as $2,043 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 30.24% below its 52-week high and 39.01% above its 52-week low.
The American homebuilder has a market cap of $10.76 billion and an enterprise value of $10.30 billion.
With 2.59% of outstanding shares, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by the Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.66% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.52%.
CarMax
The earnings per share of CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) have grown 14.80% per annum over the past five years.
According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 38.60% margin of safety at $65.22 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 12.24. The share price has been as high as $103.18 and as low as $37.59 in the last 52 weeks; it is currently 38.54% below its 52-week high and 68.69% above its 52-week low.
The company, which sells used and new cars, has a market cap of $10.64 billion and an enterprise value of $26.43 billion.
Notable shareholders of the company are PRIMECAP Management with 6.64% of outstanding shares, Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.86%, Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.13% and Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.01%.
Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.
