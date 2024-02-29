6 unsolved AMBER alerts in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), there are six active AMBER alerts for missing Tennessee children.

Some date back as far as 2011 and 2012. There also is one active Tennessee Endangered Child Alert that was initially issued on Sept. 22, 2015.

As a part of National Missing Children’s Day people are encouraged to stay informed and share a poster of a missing child in their area. Below is a list of the seven Tennessee children with active alerts who still have not been found.

Anyone with any information on any of Tennessee’s missing children is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Zaylee Grace Fryer

zaylee-fryar_1534969115072.jpg

Zaylee Grace Fryer was only 4 months old when she and her mother, Shauna, disappeared from their Millersville home on May 1, 2011. Shauna’s husband reported them missing two to three days later, according to the Millersville Police Department.

Then on May 7, Shauna’s body was found in the Cumberland River near the Cowan Street bridge in Nashville. It took investigators until May 10 to know for sure it was Zaylee’s mother. Police said they believe she was dead before her body was ever in the river.

RELATED: Millersville police share never revealed before photos, information in Baby Zaylee case

However, 13 years later, Zaylee has still not been found. In an interview with News 2 in 2021, Millersville detectives revealed Shauna’s husband was their main suspect. The TBI interviewed him after her body was found, but he has since died.

Zaylee’s biological father was in jail at the time of her disappearance and ruled out as a suspect. While chances of finding Zaylee now appear slim, the Millersville Police Department is continuing to search for answers in the decade-old case.

If Zaylee is still out there, detectives have preserved a part of Shauna’s liver so they could get a DNA hit with a cheek swab. At the time of her disappearance, Zaylee had black hair, brown eyes and weighed about 12 pounds. She also has a quarter size brown birthmark on her right leg.

Gage Daniel and Chloie Leverett

Chloie Leverette and Gage Daniel

Then 9-year-old Chloie Leverette and then 7-year-old Gage Daniel were believed to have died in a house fire in Bedford County with their grandparents on Sept. 23, 2012, until investigators searched for several days and never found the children’s remains.

Officials confirmed their grandparents, the family dog, and a pet bird died in the fire, but there were never any signs of Chloie and Gage among the ash. After days of sifting through the rubble, the TBI issued an AMBER alert.

SEE ALSO: Mother believes children are still alive 10 years after their disappearance

Investigators have previously told News 2 it would have been impossible for the children to be in the house during the fire and not have left behind some form of remains, such as teeth. In 2022, their mother told News 2 she believes they were kidnapped.

More than 10 years later, Chloie and Gage are still missing. At the time of their disappearance, Chloie had brown hair and blue eyes and weighed about 75 pounds. Gage had brown hair and hazel eyes and weighed about 50 pounds.

Eva Alejandra Lopez

Eva Alejandra Lopez (Courtesy: TBI)

Eva Alejandra Lopez was 15 years old when she went missing from her Winchester home on Sept. 22, 2015. An East Tennessee Endangered Child Alert was issued on behalf of the Winchester Police Department after her disappearance.

According to the TBI, Lopez may be traveling with 25-year-old Avaron Gamez Martinez, who is wanted for six counts of aggravated statutory rape. She was last seen at her home, and her direction of travel is unknown.

At the time of her disappearance, Lopez was about 5’4″, weighed about 150 pounds, and had green eyes and brown hair. It is unclear what kind of clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance. Little other details are available on her disappearance.

Summer Wells

Summer Wells (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Then 5-year-old Summer Wells was planting flowers with her mother and grandmother just before she disappeared from her home in Hawkins County on June 15, 2021.

In an interview shortly after her disappearance, Summer’s father told News 2 she went back into the house, and when her mother went to check on her, she was gone. Her family believes she wouldn’t have wondered off on her own and may have been kidnapped.

RELATED: Summer Wells’ father describes evening of 5-year-old’s disappearance

The TBI received numerous tips after issuing an Endangered Child Alert that was later upgraded to an AMBER alert because of “new information and growing concern,” and more than 100 first responders combed the areas near Summer’s home.

However, Summer has still not been found. When she was last seen, Summer was wearing grey pants, a pink shirt and was possibly barefoot. At the time, she had blonde hair and blue eyes and weighed about 40 pounds.

Kennedy Hoyle

Kennedy Hoyle is 6 lbs. and 17 inches long. She has brown hair and brown eyes. (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Memphis police reported Kennedy Hoyle, who was only two days old at the time, missing after her mother, Danielle, was found shot to death near an abandoned vehicle on Feb. 1, 2022. Kennedy’s father was arrested in connection with their deaths later that day.

According to court documents, Kennedy’s father admitted to luring Danielle to the intersection of Sedgwick and Levi and shooting her. He then told police that he took his 2-day-old child to the north end of Mud Island and threw her into the water.

SEE ALSO: Father tells police he threw baby in river, killed her mother

Kennedy’s car seat was found near a dumpster outside a Walmart in Whitehaven, according to police. However, despite searches in the area, her remains still have not been recovered. Kennedy was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants.

Her father is facing charges for two counts of murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, murder in connection with kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

Anyone with any information on any of Tennessee’s missing children is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Sebastian Rogers

Sebastian Rogers (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Authorities began searching for 15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers on Monday, Feb. 26 after he was reported missing from the Beech area in Hendersonville. The TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert that same morning, but later upgraded the alert level to an AMBER Alert on Tuesday, Feb. 27 as the urgency of the search increased.

Hundreds of people from multiple agencies have since been participating in the search, which has stretched several miles from where Sebastian was initially believed to have walked off. Authorities have also deployed drones, helicopter crews, K-9 teams and mounted units.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.