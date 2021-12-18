6 vehicles vandalized at Santa Maria nonprofit

Dec. 18—A Santa Maria nonprofit was vandalized this week, with several damaged vehicles reported in what an employee described as the latest in a string of incidents that have occurred at the location on Professional Parkway.

PathPoint employees arrived to their jobs in the 2400 block of Professional Parkway at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and noticed six of the nonprofit's vans had their side and back windows smashed in, according to Christina Kirkman, manager of employment and independent living services.

Nothing was taken, however, and the incident was reported to Santa Maria Police, Kirkman added. The cost of the damage wasn't immediately known.

The case is assigned to a Santa Maria Police patrol officer, who is investigating the incident, according to Sgt. Paul Flores Jr.

Flores said no suspect information was available as of Thursday afternoon.

"[Vandalism] is not just a citywide problem," Flores said. "It's a problem everywhere."

PathPoint is a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit that provides services to adults with developmental disabilities, such as helping them find employment and places to live. Employees use the vans to transport clients to and from their destinations.

Services will be disrupted for several days until the vans are fixed, due to the vandalism, according to Kirkman.

The nonprofit was established in 1964 and has locations in five counties, including Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Kern, Ventura and Los Angeles counties, and a satellite office in Lompoc. PathPoint employs about 75 people between Lompoc, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo.

"It's unfortunate because we're a nonprofit and there's not extra money that's going around," said Kirkman, who has worked with the organization for 11 years.

Several similar incidents have occurred at PathPoint over the past four years.

One one occasion, someone had cut the vans' gas lines and fuel was drained into buckets placed under the vehicles, according to Kirkman.

Employees now ensure there is no gas left in the vehicles over the weekends, when the building is unsupervised, Kirkman said, adding that items also have been stolen from the back porch and thrown over a nearby fence.

Kirkman is not aware of similar incidents at businesses and agencies on Professional Parkway, such as the Social Security Administration and various medical offices, dentists and certified public accountants.

She noted that PathPoint is located at a point along the block where a brick wall that separates a housing subdivision turns into a fence, making it easier for people to move in and out of the area, Kirkman said.

Santa Maria Police dispatchers have received several service calls to the area during the year, including for health and safety violations (which cover drug use) and gunshots heard nearby, according to logs. Vandalism was reported at Pathpoint's address at 8:30 a.m. March 17, logs show.

Anyone with information on the vandalism incident is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.