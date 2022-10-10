6 Walmart Items To Stock Up on For Halloween

Zinkevych / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Spooky season is upon us, and Halloween is just around the corner. The spirit has struck, and you want to indulge in some Halloween decorations and festivities, but don’t want to spend a scary amount. Walmart has got you covered for low prices on fall essentials. Here’s what you need to stock up on from the big box retailer this Halloween.

1. Decor

For something that’s–at best–going to be up for a month, you probably don’t want to spend a fortune. Walmart has great deals on Halloween decorations for both inside and outside. The classic 1000 sq. feet of fake spider web decor is on sale right now for $9.95. Adorn your door with a cute ghost wreath for $17.39, or 35 in. glow-in-the-dark skeleton for $14.97. Your decorations can be functional, too. Snag a 50″ x 60″ Halloween blanket for $9.97 that will keep you warm on those chilly nights. You can choose your favorite from nine Halloween patterns. Light up the night with 9.8 ft. of pumpkin string lights for $12.99 or witch hat lights for $14.90.

2. Candy

It’s not Halloween without candy, and luckily, Walmart has some delicious deals to eat up. Get a bag with 315 pieces of candy for $21.98. The bag comes with a variety of Starburst, Skittles, and Lifesavers in a bunch of different flavors. You can also get a bag with 225 pieces of a mix of Snickers, Twix, Milky Way and 3 Musketeers for $16.98. Get 110 pieces of five different types of gummy candies for $9.94. If you think hundreds of pieces of candy is a bit much, there’s also an 85-piece bag for $5.78 or a 50-piece bag for $4.88.

3. Costumes

Making sure you get your kids’ costumes right is a must, and Walmart can help you accomplish that with getups starting at $5. Some of the looks you can get for just $5 are skeleton and Dracula. Get a pirate costume, complete with sword, for $9.98. Your infant can join in the fun as a teddy bear in a costume that costs just $3.49. Of course, kids aren’t the only ones scoring deals on costumes. Adults can find a lot of great deals as well. Get a deer costume or a lobster costume for $19.97. Save even more when you opt for a ghost at $9.98.

4. Party Supplies

Throwing a Halloween bash? Create a horror-ific scene with tons of great buys at Walmart. Balloons that spell out “BOO!” start at just $3.98. Give your guests plastic jack-o-lantern cups that come in packs of 23 for $7.47. Go a little classier with spooky stemless wine glasses for $10.44 each. Get a complete disposable serving set of 24 black and white plates, napkins and cups for $19.99. The ultimate Halloween party accessory is a fog machine, and you can get one at Walmart for $32.48. The machine comes with a remote and a skeleton hand creepily grabbing the side.

5. Snacks

Some things just taste better when they’re Halloween-themed. These goodies are great for Halloween parties, or just to have around the house for a little snack. Get 18 pumpkin-shaped cookies for $6.47. Try out the Rice Krispies Treats Yummy Mummy Kit for $8.98, which gives you and your loved ones the tasty chance to decorate your Rice Krispy treat to look like a spooky mummy. Party attendees will love chocolate Halloween bark with pretzels, which you can pick up for $6.47. If you’re especially on a pretzel kick, you’ll loves one shaped like bats and pumpkins, which come in packs of 36 for $5.98. And you can’t forget the seasonal OREO addition. Get 40 cookies with five different Halloween designs for $4.28.

6. Pumpkins

Both a decoration and a festivity, the pumpkin is essential to celebrating Halloween. Pick up your pumpkin at Walmart starting at just $2.98. You can also get small decorative gourds to place around your home and on the porch starting at $3.48 for a pack of five.

