6 Ways to Lower Your Blood Sugar With Breakfast

High blood sugar, or hyperglycemia, can affect those with type 1 and 2 diabetes as well as prediabetes. It can happen when you eat something with too much sugar or too many simple carbs, forget to take your insulin, or even when you’re sick or stressed.

Whatever the reason, everyone can agree the signs and symptoms of high blood sugar are no fun. According to the American Diabetes Association, indications that your blood sugar is too high include extreme thirst, a frequent need to urinate, and exhaustion. And if left untreated, high blood sugar can quickly develop into a life-threatening condition called ketoacidosis. Yikes!

Here’s the thing—everyone’s diabetes care plan is different, but one thing we can all benefit from is eating a healthy breakfast that keeps our blood sugar stable throughout the day. While, unfortunately, there aren’t any miracle foods that can replace insulin, here are six easy ways to stabilize your blood sugar with breakfast.

Choose Complex Carbs

This probably goes without saying, but foods like refined cereals and glazed donuts can make your blood sugar skyrocket. But that doesn’t mean you have to avoid carbs entirely at breakfast—just make sure to opt for whole-grains like steel-cut oats, muffins made with whole-wheat flour, or maybe a sweet potato stuffed with scrambled eggs and black beans. The complex carbs in whole grains, beans, and starchy veggies are full of fiber, which takes longer to digest and affects your blood sugar more slowly, according to the ADA.

Don't Exercise Before Breakfast

Exercise is an important part of blood sugar management, and when done regularly it can help improve insulin sensitivity and lower your A1C levels. How exercise affects your blood sugar depends on how long you’re active, and varies from person to person. But generally exercise will lower your blood sugar and make your body more sensitive to insulin for up to 24 hours after a workout, according to the ADA.

If you tend to work out in the morning, it’s important to test your blood sugar levels before and after your workout to see how your body responds. If your blood sugar tends to quickly drop off after a workout, it’s smart to have breakfast before you head to the gym to keep you fueled and your blood sugar steady.